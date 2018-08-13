Hozier to play three charity gigs in Dublin next month

MUSICIAN HOZIER WILL make his return to the Irish stage next month as he plays three charity gigs in Dublin’s Academy.

The live rehearsal shows will see proceeds going to charities Safe Ireland, One In Four and the Peter McVerry Trust.

Another show at Koko in London will see proceeds given to the War Child charity.

The shows come as the Wicklow singer prepares to release his second album. His 2014 self-titled debut went to number 1 here and was a hit worldwide. In June he tweeted that he would embark on a tour of the US “which will coincide with the releasing of new work”.

Hozier’s debut single Take Me To Church launched him to superstardom and saw him nominated for an Ivor Novello, a Grammy and five Billboard Music Awards.

Tickets for the Dublin shows go on sale here on Friday, while the London show will be allocated on a ballot basis.