Tuesday 18 September, 2018
New chairperson for HSE board as it prioritises 'building public trust and confidence'

The new board of the HSE will be accountable to the minister, the department of health said.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 18 Sep 2018, 4:14 PM
32 minutes ago
http://jrnl.ie/4242362
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

MINISTER FOR HEALTH Simon Harris has appointed Ciarán Devane as the new chairperson for the board of the HSE.

It comes as the new HSE board prioritises the development of a plan for building public trust and confidence in the health service, as well as plans for an effective accountability system within the HSE.

Legislation for the board of the HSE is on the government’s list of priorities heading into the new Dáil term. 

Under this new legislation, the board will be the governing body of the HSE and accountable to the minister for its performance. The HSE CEO, meanwhile, will be accountable to the board.

Devane has been selected following a public appointments service campaign to identify potential candidates. 

He brings with him a wealth of experience from the UK, having been a board member of NHS England from 2012-2015. He was formerly chief executive of charity Macmillan Cancer Support, and is currently chief executive of the British Council. 

Dublin-born Devane was knighted by the Queen for his services to cancer patients in 2015. 

He will help to participate in the recruitment of a new CEO for the HSE, after the resignation of Tony O’Brien earlier this year in the wake of the CervicalCheck controversy. 

The appointment of Devane is another important step in the implementation of the flagship Sláintecare plan, the Department of Health added. 

