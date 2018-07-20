This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE issues warning after two confirmed cases of measles in Dublin

Members of the public have been advised that the two infected people attended a number of hospitals where it is possibly they passed on the illness.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 20 Jul 2018, 1:25 PM
9 hours ago 17,441 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4138497

THE HSE HAS issued a warning to the public to be vigilant after two confirmed cases of measles in an adult and a child in Dublin.

The two measles cases attended a number of hospitals in Dublin between 1 July and 16 July, while they were most infectious.

Click here for larger version

The HSE has asked people not to contact the hospitals if they think they have come in contact with a case of measles, but to seek advice from their GP if they become unwell.

Dr Helena Murray, who is a specialist in public health medicine said measles “can be a serious illness and is highly infectious”.

There is a possible risk of measles to people who may have been in the same healthcare setting as these two cases during the infectious period.

People at increased risk are those who are not fully vaccinated with two doses of MMR vaccine or have not had measles in the past. The risk of measles is for up to 21 days after contact with a case of measles.

The HSE’s Public Health Department has also sent an alert to all Emergency Departments and GPs in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.

Measles symptoms include:

  • High fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Red rash that start on the head and spreads
  • Vomiting, diarrhoea and tummy pain.

If you think you have measles:

  • Do not go to work, school or crèche
  • Stay at home and phone your GP to tell them you might have measles
  • Stop visitors coming to the house to prevent the spread of measles
  • If you are pregnant, seek medical advice as soon as possible.

There are on-going outbreaks of measles in multiple countries in the European region and worldwide. Most of the cases in the EU in 2018 were reported from Romania, France, Greece, and Italy.

The majority of people who get measles on holiday do not know they were exposed until they develop disease. Unrecognised exposures to measles have occurred at airports, on planes, at concerts, in shops and health care settings.

In 2018, 31 deaths associated with measles have been reported in EU countries.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Poll: Should the GAA allow the Liam Miller match to be played at Páirc Uí Chaoimh?
72,976  139
2
FactCheck: Did the Taoiseach threaten to ban British planes from Irish skies?
61,279  107
3
Organisers of children's event Playstival with the Happy Pear apologise over garda vetting furore
52,303  47
Fora
1
As Dublin hotel prices hit record levels, a new player is entering the market
625  0
2
'For half of my working life, I hid behind the name of my shop'
234  0
3
Higher costs took their toll on profits at one of Ireland's biggest food processing firms
114  0
The42
1
'Players shouldn't accept it, fans shouldn't accept it, clubs shouldn't accept it'
22,722  17
2
Gary Neville embroiled in Twitter row after controversial signing of Irish striker
17,025  10
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
16,185  14
DailyEdge
1
Georgia has admitted her kiss with Jack was filmed more than once on Love Island
6,045  0
2
Meghan Markle's half-sister confirmed that she's heading into the Celebrity Big Brother house
5,984  0
3
Let's talk about the time... my bra saved me hundreds of euro on Erasmus
4,545  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Aptamil says there are 'no safety issues' with milk formula after claims it made babies sick
Aptamil says there are 'no safety issues' with milk formula after claims it made babies sick
Minister tells Facebook he is 'appalled and disgusted' over harmful content
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
GARDAí
Have you seen 17-year-old Mario? He's been missing from Kildare for five weeks
Have you seen 17-year-old Mario? He's been missing from Kildare for five weeks
Woman injured after several cars involved in crash in Dublin shopping centre car park
Gardaí reveal Sunday morning is peak time for assaults in Ireland
DUBLIN
Plans for new 12,000-seater St Pat's stadium to be dropped in favour of housing development
Plans for new 12,000-seater St Pat's stadium to be dropped in favour of housing development
HSE issues warning after two confirmed cases of measles in Dublin
Rain and breakdowns on the quays cause heavy traffic in Dublin city

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie