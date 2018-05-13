  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 13 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Can chimpanzee vocalisations reveal the origins of human language? This study found out

It has long been difficult to determine how and why human language began.

By Hayley Halpin Sunday 13 May 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,411 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3999512
Image: Ari Wid via Shutterstock
Image: Ari Wid via Shutterstock

IT’S INCREDIBLY DIFFICULT to determine when, how and why human language began, but chimpanzees could be the piece of the puzzle that could solve the mystery.

While fossil primates provide important clues about human evolution, the sounds they made and the soft tissue involved in making those sounds weren’t preserved.

However, Michael Wilson, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota, presented his group’s work this week searching for similarities between the vocal communications of chimpanzees and humans.

“Chimpanzees give a range of different calls – hoots, pant-hoots, pant-grunts, rough-grunts, nest-grunts, alarm barks, waa-barks, wraas, screams, copulation screams, and soft panting play sounds,” Wilson said.

“Many of these calls grade into one another, and it can be difficult to categorise particular examples of some calls,” he said.

Wilson’s group works with new and archival recordings of chimpanzees from Gombe National Park in Tanzania, the site where Jane Goodall, renowned primatologist and anthropologist, began the first long-term field study of chimpanzees.

“When Jane gives public talks, she often begins by giving a pant-hoot – a loud call that begins with an introduction, followed by a build-up, a climax and a let-down. Much of the work on chimpanzee vocalisations has focused on pant-hoots because they’re loud, conspicuous and seems to be important,” he said.

For their work, Wilson’s group recorded calls from chimpanzees at Gombe using hand-held directional microphones and digital recorders. And, until recently, they applied simple statistical models – such as principal components analysis – to small sets of features like the duration of different call components, fundamental frequency, and frequency range.

“More recently, my student Nisarg Desai has adapted techniques from speech technology, such as machine learning models, to better categorise calls,” Wilson said.

Chimpanzee vocal communication is also interesting because it “raises questions about the evolution of signalling and social behaviour”, he added.

“Do chimpanzee pant-hoots inform other chimpanzees about good food patches, signal community membership, or individual identity, body size, or health?”

Findings

The group’s findings so far suggest that chimpanzee vocalisations resemble human language less than you’d expect.

For example, Wilson’s student Lisa O’Bryan studied food-associated rough-grunt calls at Gombe and in a group of captive chimpanzees in Texas.

“In contrast to some previous studies, which reported that rough-grunts vary acoustically in ways that could inform other chimpanzees about food quality, she found that within rough-grunt sequences to a given food type, chimpanzees produce a range of rough-grunt varients – suggesting there is no consistent match between acoustic features and food quality,” Wilson said.

And, it turns out, “chimpanzee vocal communication isn’t particularly language-like”.

“This is surprising, given that chimpanzees resemble us in so many other ways. But it seems that the key events in language evolution occurred well after the divergence of the chimpanzee and hominin (primate) lineages. In this case, language likely evolved due to uniquely human circumstances,” he added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'We are devastated': Grandparents, mother and four children killed in murder-suicide in Australia
50,167  8
2
In photos: Stunning summer morning as 200,000 walk from Darkness into Light
44,429  46
3
Could we do it? People are feeling nervously good about Ireland's chances in tonight's Eurovision
43,192  60
Fora
1
Here's what employers need to know about firing people on probation
724  0
2
A worker got €20,000 in compensation after becoming depressed on late shifts
415  0
3
This is what it will take to turn Dublin into a European cruise capital
152  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Racing 92, Champions Cup final
122,091  69
2
As it happened: Offaly v Galway, Leinster SHC
50,166  6
3
Aer Lingus apologise as Leinster fans are affected by capacity issue on Champions Cup final flight
42,349  57
DailyEdge
1
A man is in police custody after invading the stage during the UK's Eurovision performance
54,895  27
2
Israel has won the Eurovision Song Contest 2018
36,009  131
3
Everyone is talking about the glitter leggings Johnny Logan wore on the Late Late
25,857  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
Cocaine addict who agreed to move guns and ammunition for 'dangerous people' jailed
'A very loving person': Tributes paid to Westmeath judge who died at age 46 after illness
Man whose dangerous driving caused death of woman (70) allowed to attend son's Communion
HSE
Tony OâBrien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
Tony O’Brien has posted a video saying goodbye to HSE staff
John Connaghan will be the new head of the HSE - but only temporarily
'He's lashing out': Tony O'Brien criticises TDs' conduct at committee meeting
GARDAí
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Woman found dead on grounds of Dublin church
Man charged over €335,000 MDMA and cannabis seizure in Meath
Gardaí shut down seven brothels in Carlow and Kilkenny
ABORTION
Q&amp;A: If the Eighth is repealed, what role would the Supreme Court play in abortion laws?
Q&A: If the Eighth is repealed, what role would the Supreme Court play in abortion laws?
Bishop suggests that abortion after rape is 'sometimes far worse' than rape itself
The new head of the GP union is younger than Simon Harris - and has a big battle on his hands

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie