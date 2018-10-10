This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 10 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Study says humans can recognise 5,000 faces

The study by the University of York found that humans could recall between 1,000 to 10,000 faces.

By AFP Wednesday 10 Oct 2018, 2:40 PM
1 hour ago 1,820 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4277867
The study could assist in developing facial recognition software.
Image: Shutterstock/metamorworks
The study could assist in developing facial recognition software.
The study could assist in developing facial recognition software.
Image: Shutterstock/metamorworks

FROM FAMILY AND friends to strangers on the subway and public figures on 24-hour news cycles, humans recognise an astonishing 5,000 faces, scientists said today in the first study of its kind.

Through most of history humans lived in small groups of a hundred or so individuals, a pattern that has changed drastically in recent centuries.

A study by scientists at Britain’s University of York found that our facial recognition abilities allow us to process the thousands of faces we encounter in busy social environments, on our smartphones and our television screens every day. 

“In everyday life, we are used to identifying friends, colleagues, and celebrities, and many other people by their faces,” Rob Jenkins, from York’s Department of Psychology, told AFP.

“But no one has established how many faces people actually know.”

For the study, published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B, Jenkins and his team asked participants to write down as many faces they could remember from their personal lives. 

The volunteers were then asked to do the same with people they recognised but did not know personally.

They were also shown thousands of images of famous people – two photos of each to ensure consistency – and asked which ones they recognised. 

The team found an enormous range of the number of faces each participant could recall, from roughly 1,000-10,000.

“We found that people know around 5,000 faces on average,” Jenkins said.

“It seems that whatever mental apparatus allows us to differentiate dozens of people also allows us to differentiate thousands of people.”

shutterstock_786292144 The study could help scientists understand cases of mistaken identity. Source: Shutterstock/yotily

Never forget a face

The team said it believes this figure – the first ever baseline of human “facial vocabulary”, could aid the development of facial recognition software increasingly used at airports and criminal investigations. 

It may also help scientists better understand cases of mistaken identity.

“Psychological research in humans has revealed important differences between unfamiliar and familiar face recognition,” said Jenkins. 

“Unfamiliar faces are often misidentified. Familiar faces are identified very reliably, but we don’t know exactly how.”

While the team said it was focused on how many faces humans actually know, they said it might be possible for some people to continue learning to recognise an unlimited number of faces, given enough practice. 

They pointed out that the brain has an almost limitless capacity to memorise words and languages – the limits on these instead come from study time and motivation.

The range of faces recognised by participants went far beyond what may have been evolutionarily useful: for thousands of years humans would likely only have met a few dozen people throughout their lives. 

Jenkins said it was not clear why we developed the ability to distinguish between thousands of faces in the crowd.

“This could be another case of ‘overkill’ that is sometimes seen in nature,” he said.

“The venom of some spiders can kill a horse, even though the spider has no need to eat a horse.”

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Here's what Budget 2019 means for someone earning around €100,000
    31,057  27
    Fora
    1
    		The government promised a Brexit-proof budget - here's how much it delivered
    136  0
    The42
    1
    		'I don't think James would come back if he didn't think there was potential for us to win an All-Ireland'
    11,358  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    1,806  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    Court of Appeal rejects application by Brian Rattigan to have drug dealing conviction quashed
    UK Supreme Court backs bakers who refused to make 'support gay marriage' cake
    Mother whose baby suffered skull fracture, broken arm and legs walks free from court
    HEALTH
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    'It's not a coincidence': HSE expert links latest mumps outbreak to discredited study of MMR vaccine
    Michael Harty to vote against Budget over 'uninspired' and 'inadequate' measures
    Superbug linked to deaths of eight patients at Limerick hospitals
    GARDAí
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Appeal renewed to help find teen missing since 22 September
    Gardaí to recruit 800 new officers with €60 million funding increase
    Garda investigation launched after threat to carry out shooting at north Dublin school
    DUBLIN
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic MhathÃºna
    'Not part of God's plan': Hundreds attend Dublin funeral for Emma Mhic Mhathúna
    Man banned from driving after leaving man with life-changing injuries
    Man killed after row over who owned can of drink, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie