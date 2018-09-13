Warning for 'potentially very disturbed weather' as Hurricane Helene crosses Atlantic

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that the country could be in for a “very disturbed weather” next week when Hurricane Helene crosses the Atlantic Ocean.

The storm is expected to move towards Europe over the weekend, although it still isn’t known how badly Ireland, or indeed the continent, will be affected.

However, the forecaster has advised the public of the potential for adverse weather early next week.

According to Met Éireann’s website, there is “a lot of uncertainty in the details for early next week but indications are for very disturbed weather”.

A spokesman for the forecaster told TheJournal.ie that it was still too early to say if and how Ireland’s weather would be disturbed.

He said: “Hurricane Helene still has a very uncertain track, and conditions next week will depend very much on where it goes and how intense it is.

“It will be Sunday at least before full details emerge about how Ireland will be affected, with any effects not hitting Ireland until Monday or Tuesday at least, if that’s even the case.

“We really can’t predict what it’ll be like five or six days out.”

The spokesman added that the country will likely experience unsettled conditions should the tail end of the hurricane avoid Ireland, with very humid conditions expected to develop from Monday.

Before that, the weekend will see plenty of rain, with humid and wet conditions expected in most places on Saturday.

Rain will begin to clear on Sunday, when weather will be drier, fresher, and brighter, before scattered showers develop throughout the country in the afternoon.