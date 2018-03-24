Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated

A REPORTED ATTEMPT to kill a member of the Hutch family in Turkey is being investigated this morning.

The botched attack happened early yesterday evening, according to multiple sources.

Two armed men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas arrived at the Dublin manâ€™s door.

Itâ€™s believed he ran to the back of the building and jumped from a balcony.

The member of the Hutch family is understood to have sustained a suspected broken ankle in the raid.

GardaÃ­ here became aware of the attempted killing later last night.

