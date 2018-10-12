This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol': Fine Gael councillor sorry for drunken nightclub brawl

Louth councillor John McGahon told LMFM that the incident was “totally and utterly unacceptable”.

By Adam Daly Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:59 PM
1 hour ago 11,871 Views 25 Comments
Cllr John McGahon
Image: John McGahon/Twitter
Cllr John McGahon
Cllr John McGahon
Image: John McGahon/Twitter

A FINE GAEL councillor has apologised for his involvement in a drunken row outside a nightclub four months ago, saying that he has an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. 

Louth councillor John McGahon told LMFM that what happened was “totally and utterly unacceptable”. 

“I’ve let my family down, I’ve let my girlfriend down, I’ve let friends and supporters down over it,” McGahon said. 

The future general election candidate said that he couldn’t go into detail about the incident as there is an ongoing investigation and another party involved. 

However, McGahon described the incident as a “crystallising” moment for him because it made him look at his own behaviour and his relationship with alcohol. 

“There are so many times where my behaviour was unacceptable.

“It’s hard to say but for me the common denominator was alcohol, it kind of feels good saying that on the radio and getting it off your chest. 

I have an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. 

McGahon went on to tell LMFM about his struggle over the last ten years. 

“Going out on a Saturday and drinking as much as possible in a short space as possible, to get as drunk as possible.

“If everyone was meeting at half eight, I’d go along at six o’clock. 

“If the weather was nice, we’d go for a pint, if the weather was bad we’d go for a pint. It was any excuse under the sun. 

McGahon said that he was getting himself into “stupid” situations and having to deal with anxiety and depression the next morning saying ” you deal with real anxiety and depression and you question every life decision”. 

McGahon said that he has not stopped drinking but is taking steps to deal with his alcohol issue. 

This is the start of a work in progress. I’ve dramatically cut down my drinking.

To maintain his focus McGahon said he has booked into counselling, wishing he had started sooner. 

