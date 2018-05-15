'Major disruption' to Dart and Commuter services on the northside of Dublin

THERE ARE MAJOR disruptions to Dart and Commuter train services on the northside of Dublin city due to a tragic incident at Howth Junction.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident with Iarnród Éireann saying that the disruption is expected to continue throughout the morning.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann said that a Dart that had not yet entered service struck and fatally injured a person.

As a result, there are no Darts operating between Malahide or Howth and Killester with Dublin Bus accepting rail tickets.

The Northern Commuter service is operating to Malahide only.

The Belfast Enterprise service is also being disrupted and a bus transfer is operating between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda.

“Disruption expected to continue throughout morning peak as emergency services attend,” Iarnród Éireann said in a tweet.

Although Dublin Bus is accepting rail tickets, users are being warned that additional demand on bus services will likely cause capacity issues.

“We apologise to customers but this is a tragic incident and the delays are unavoidable,” spokesperson Barry Kenny told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Further compounding transport problems on the northside of the city, AA Roadwatch reported that there was also a breakdown in the northbound bore of the Port Tunnel at around 7.30am.