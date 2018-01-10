  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
'Take the smallest dose for the shortest period of time': Ibuprofen linked to male fertility problems

The study found healthy, young men developed fertility issues after taking the drug for six weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 10 Jan 2018, 8:09 AM
3 hours ago 23,956 Views 26 Comments
MEN WHO FREQUENTLY take ibuprofen could be putting their fertility at risk, a new study has claimed.

Research published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America (PNAS), claims that men who regularly take the anti-inflammatories could develop conditions usually seen in heavy smokers and older men.

Research conducted by Danish scientists from the University of Copenhagen found that healthy young men who took common over-the-counter medicines for six weeks were less fertile than those who didn’t.

The study showed that the drug disrupted the production of male sex hormones. It also led to a condition which is usually seen in those who smoke or the over 50s.

The subjects, who were between 18 and 35 years old, developed a condition called compensated hypogonadism within 10 days of taking 600mg of ibuprofen. The condition develops when the body has to boost testosterone levels because normal production has fallen.

Researcher David Møbjerg Kristensen, from the University of Copenhagen, said: “Our lab tests show that when you hit the testes with a compound like ibuprofen, it results in a reduction in all the main male hormones.

“The major concern is of course male fertility and how it is affected by chronic use.”

There are now plans to carry out a long-term study on the impact of ibuprofen on sperm quality.

“These drugs are so common in modern society, that many people take them for granted.

“But just because you can buy them over-the-counter does not mean these compounds are not proper medicines. They do have side-effects.

“So the take home message is do not abuse them, and take the smallest dose for the shortest period of time.”

Last year, a study was conducted into ibuprofen which claimed that people who had taken the drug face an increase in the risk of heart failure by 18% for 14 days after. swallowing.

