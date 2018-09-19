This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 19 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Independent TDs and senators fail to agree on presidential candidate

The group had a “robust debate” this evening.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 8:50 PM
59 minutes ago 3,748 Views 16 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4245266
Senator Gerard Craughwell
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
Senator Gerard Craughwell
Senator Gerard Craughwell
Image: Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie

INDEPENDENT TDS AND senators have failed to agree on a presidential nominee.

21 independent members of the Oireachtas met this evening to discuss the issue.

A statement issued by TD Michael Fitzmaurice and Senator Gerard Craughwell, who organised the meeting, said the group failed to reach a consensus following a “robust debate”.

“After considering a wide range of views it became clear that it would not be possible to secure agreement for any single prospective nominee,” the statement notes. 

Craughwell had previously declared his intention to run in the election but withdrew for financial reasons in July. 

Prospective candidates, bar the incumbent president, have to secure the backing of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

On Tuesday, businessman Peter Casey became the latest official candidate. He joins President Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada, independent Senator Joan Freeman and Casey’s former Dragons’ Den colleagues Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    141,188  31
    2
    		As it happened: Two killed and second day of National Ploughing Championships cancelled following Storm Ali
    119,045  16
    3
    		'Like an earthquake hit': Heavy traffic out of Screggan as Ploughing cancelled due to weather
    113,863  73
    Fora
    1
    		Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    2,917  0
    2
    		Designer Orla Kiely shuttered her online and retail business after 'challenges' in the UK
    473  1
    3
    		Plans to convert a section of Arnotts' car park into a hotel have been approved
    369  0
    The42
    1
    		Carnacon reinstated to championship but 8 players who left Mayo squad hit with 4-week bans
    39,516  57
    2
    		'I think it’s the right thing to do' - GAA plans for a two-tier All-Ireland football championship
    33,607  50
    3
    		Firmino comes off the bench to strike in stoppage time as Reds edge seesaw thriller
    27,888  65
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The difference between Khloé and Kristen's messages reminds us how important 'I Weigh' movement is
    14,432  0
    2
    		Ryan Tubridy brought his biggest fan to tears at the National Ploughing Championships
    3,525  0
    3
    		Jamie Oliver admitted he tracks his children's whereabouts on an app ...it's The Dredge
    3,421  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaÃ­ respond to 'barricade incident'
    Bus services disrupted and road closures in Tallaght after gardaí respond to 'barricade incident'
    Woman found dead after caravan blown off Galway cliff was a Swiss national
    Road users told to put away phones and prepare for Storm Ali
    HOUSING
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Call for better access to alcohol treatment services to help tackle rural homelessness
    Housing activists host practical training session for tenants 'to be able to resist illegal evictions'
    High Court grants orders requiring protesters to end occupation of Dublin property
    OPINION
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Your 30s are a tricky time for women. The biological and social pressures to conform are immense'
    'Give our defence forces a living wage': Why I'm marching on the Dáil today
    'Growing up, my gay pals and I were groped, harassed, screamed at and bothered at every second turn'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie