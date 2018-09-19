Independent TDs and senators fail to agree on presidential candidate

INDEPENDENT TDS AND senators have failed to agree on a presidential nominee.

21 independent members of the Oireachtas met this evening to discuss the issue.

A statement issued by TD Michael Fitzmaurice and Senator Gerard Craughwell, who organised the meeting, said the group failed to reach a consensus following a “robust debate”.

“After considering a wide range of views it became clear that it would not be possible to secure agreement for any single prospective nominee,” the statement notes.

Craughwell had previously declared his intention to run in the election but withdrew for financial reasons in July.

Prospective candidates, bar the incumbent president, have to secure the backing of 20 Oireachtas members or four local authorities.

On Tuesday, businessman Peter Casey became the latest official candidate. He joins President Michael D Higgins, Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada, independent Senator Joan Freeman and Casey’s former Dragons’ Den colleagues Seán Gallagher and Gavin Duffy.