Monday 20 August, 2018
Explainer: Why are so many earthquakes hitting one Indonesian island?

Several earthquakes in recent weeks have killed more than 500 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

By AFP Monday 20 Aug 2018, 10:25 PM
27 minutes ago
A woman performs a prayer in front of a ruined building following an earthquake in Lombok on 11 August
Image: Firdia Lisnawati/PA Images
Image: Firdia Lisnawati/PA Images

THE INDONESIAN HOLIDAY island of Lombok has been hammered by a series of powerful earthquakes in the past three weeks.

The earthquakes have killed more than 500 people and left hundreds of thousands homeless.

The archipelago nation sits on the so-called Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide and many of the world’s volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

But it is rare for one island to be hit so hard and so often, so why is Lombok being so badly affected? Here we explain…

What caused a string of earthquakes on Lombok? 

The earthquakes on the island since late July are the result of a collision between the Australian and Eurasian tectonic plates just below the archipelago, geologists say.

Compression of the two plates is triggering activity along a specific geological fault known as the Flores back arc thrust, which sits north of Lombok and runs roughly from the eastern end of Java island to Timor.

“Clearly there are different parts of the fault that are moving at the moment, releasing those stressors,” said Chris Elders, an expert in plate tectonics and structural geology at Curtin University in West Australia.

Why have there been so many strong earthquakes recently?

Lombok was hit by two deadly quakes on 29 July and 5 August. On Sunday it was rattled by a series of deadly fresh quakes and aftershocks, with the strongest measuring 6.9 magnitude.

Elders said seismic activity picked up as different parts of the fault slipped and moved.

However, pinpointing exactly what is causing the ruptures is more difficult — other than the fact that it shows an accumulation of stress.

“The fault will move periodically when tension builds up,” Danny Hilman Natawidjaja, senior geologist at the Indonesian Institute of Sciences, told AFP.

Could there be more quakes?

It is not unusual for strong earthquakes to be accompanied by scores of aftershocks, but a succession of quakes with a similar magnitude is more unusual.

Adang Surahman, an earthquake engineering expert at Indonesia’s Bandung Institute of Technology, described the series of tremors as “quite extraordinary” – and they may not be over.

“Usually it would take a long time for another major quake to hit because the energy has been alleviated,” Surahman said.

“But in Lombok we had an even bigger earthquake after a major one… There may still be some imbalances and shifts.”

© – AFP 2018

AFP

