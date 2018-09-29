This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 29 September, 2018
24 injured and two arrested during Barcelona rally and counter-protest

The rally was to pay tribute to police deployed to prevent the 2017 Catalan independence referendum – but people outraged at the rally also turned out.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 6:53 PM
2 hours ago 3,852 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4261063

Spain Catalonia Source: Emilio Morenatti

TWENTY-FOUR PEOPLE were injured and two detained today during a rally in Barcelona today — and a counter demonstration — held by police paying tribute to colleagues deployed to prevent the 2017 Catalan independence referendum.

Separatists outraged at the police rally also turned out, with city authorities estimating that around 3,000 people took part in the police demo and 6,000 in the counter rally.

Spain Catalonia Source: Emilio Morenatti

Skirmishes took place between the two sets of demonstrators while police also charged at separatists several times after they tried to cross a security cordon and threw paint and other objects.

Two people were arrested, Catalan police said, and 24 demonstrators were injured, according to medical services.

“Of course we want to support our colleagues who carried out their duty last year, to defend the law,” Daniel, a 31-year-old policeman from the Balearic islands told AFP.

The protest is to assert our rights and we are doing it in Barcelona because it is a big European city…. We did not come here to provoke.

Spain Catalonia Source: Emilio Morenatti

The national police and the civil guard, which are funded by central government, are calling for their pay to be brought into line with police in Catalonia and the Basque country who receive a supplement from their regional governments. 

The Catalan government, then led by Carles Puigdemont, on October 1, 2017, held a referendum on independence for the region deemed illegal by the Spanish courts.

The referendum, according to the regional executive, resulted in a 90 percent ‘Yes’ vote.

- © AFP, 2018

