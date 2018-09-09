This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

12-year-old boy winched to safety after falling while jumping rocks in south Dublin

The incident was first reported to emergency services just before 5pm.

By Cianan Brennan Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 7:29 PM
56 minutes ago 5,741 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4226996

DSC01313 Rescue 116 winching the casualty to safety this afternoon at Bullock Harbour Source: John Fahy

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was winched to safety after injuring himself while jumping rocks at Bullock Harbour in Dalkey, south Dublin, this afternoon.

The incident was first reported to emergency services just before 5pm, with officers from Dublin Fire Brigade and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service arriving on scene soon after, whereupon the boy, who had sustained an ankle injury, received immediate medical treatment.

9 Source: Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard

10 Source: Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard

Due to the difficult terrain, the Dublin Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 was tasked to the incident.

Its winch was used to lift the casualty to an adjoining spot where an ambulance waited to take him to hospital.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cianan Brennan
@ciananbrennan
cianan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    37,339  106
    2
    		Changes to Irish Rail timetables kick in tomorrow
    35,156  19
    3
    		Dublin restaurant told to pay manager €10k for firing him over fears he was setting up a rival eatery
    30,534  0
    Fora
    1
    		Fast-food chain Leon sees 'huge' opportunities in Dublin - despite tough competition and high rent
    271  0
    2
    		KBC says banks only have themselves to blame for losing business to digital upstarts
    254  0
    3
    		The founder of Java Republic says people are sick of the ‘dreadful’ coffee chains
    94  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm going to continue to fight for women,' vows Serena after US Open final controversy
    57,801  148
    2
    		Scarlets survive grandstand finish to inflict first league defeat on champions Leinster
    32,436  52
    3
    		'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    26,823  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Twitter is revealing the most ridiculous misconceptions people have about the human body
    7,650  2
    2
    		Every woman should listen to Serena Williams' post-loss interview to understand the importance of feminism
    7,137  15
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Finer Details of Pretty Woman?
    5,086  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    IRELAND
    Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales
    Bayern prospect Johansson makes debut as Ireland U19s fall to friendly defeat against Wales
    Political rows over Eurovision have made headlines before - so what are the chances of an Irish withdrawal?
    Geordan Murphy makes winning start as Leicester interim boss with dramatic Premiership win
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Should reference to women's 'life within the home' be removed from Constitution?
    Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?
    Poll: Is a 'Best Popular Film' category at the Oscars a good idea?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie