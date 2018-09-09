12-year-old boy winched to safety after falling while jumping rocks in south Dublin

Rescue 116 winching the casualty to safety this afternoon at Bullock Harbour Source: John Fahy

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy was winched to safety after injuring himself while jumping rocks at Bullock Harbour in Dalkey, south Dublin, this afternoon.

The incident was first reported to emergency services just before 5pm, with officers from Dublin Fire Brigade and paramedics from the National Ambulance Service arriving on scene soon after, whereupon the boy, who had sustained an ankle injury, received immediate medical treatment.

Source: Dun Laoghaire Coast Guard

Due to the difficult terrain, the Dublin Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 116 was tasked to the incident.

Its winch was used to lift the casualty to an adjoining spot where an ambulance waited to take him to hospital.