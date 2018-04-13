200 police officers involved in crackdown on Belfast INLA

FOUR MEN HAVE been arrested in a PSNI crackdown on the Belfast INLA.

The massive policing operation is ongoing across the greater Belfast area and involves over 200 police officers supported by their colleagues from the National Crime Agency and HMRC.

It is the latest operation of the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force and is focussed on the criminal activities of the Belfast INLA.

The PSNI said:

“Today we have carried out a total of 12 property searches in North, South and West Belfast, Lisburn, Crumlin and Newtownabbey. Some of these are still under way.”

The operation was focussed on extortion, paramilitary assaults and prostitution.

One of the premises raided was the headquarters of the Irish Republican Socialist Party (IRSP), the political party aligned to the INLA. The group called the raid “blatant political policing”.

Four men have been arrested, three under the terrorism Act and a fourth on suspicion of human trafficking and controlling prostitution.