  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 28 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Inquest hears mother of one died due to salmonella after First Communion function

After the incident the HSE said it became aware of more than 50 people who became ill.

By Louise Roseingrave Wednesday 28 Mar 2018, 11:40 AM
39 minutes ago 5,226 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3928216
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A WOMAN WHO contracted food poisoning at a First Communion function died due to salmonella, an inquest heard.

Investigations into the outbreak are continuing, an inquest into the death of 55-year-old mother of one Sandra O’Brien heard.

O’Brien, from Rivervalley, Swords, Co Dublin died on 21 May last following the consumption of a meal at O’Dwyer’s Pub, Strand Road, Portmarnock, Co Dublin.

The woman’s husband Sergeant Michael O’Brien attended a short inquest hearing into her death opened at Dublin Coroner’s Court.

Investigations by two separate authorities are ongoing into the salmonella outbreak, the court heard.

The Health Service Executive’s Environmental Health Office and the Food Safety Authority of Ireland are preparing files on the incident. Reports will be filed by both authorities to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) once investigations are complete.

Principal Environmental Health Officer in Fingal, north Dublin told the court Noel Donnelly said:

It’s an investigation into the outbreak in relation to compliance with food safety legislation. We are not investigating the death of a particular person.

The inquest heard that an autopsy was carried out by Pathologist Avril Cullen and the cause of death was acute myocarditis as a consequence of salmonella infection with previous myocarditis as a contributory factor.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle and can be caused by a viral infection or an immune response, reducing the heart’s ability to pump and causing rapid or abnormal heart rhythms.

Following her death on 21 May 2017, O’Brien formally identified his wife’s body at Connolly Memorial Hospital in Blanchardstown to Garda Kevin Barry.

After the incident the HSE said it became aware of more than 50 people from a number of different family groups supplied by the company over the weekend of 13 and 14 May, who became ill.

The catering company Flanreil Food Services, who provided the food served on the day of the First Communion function was represented at the inquest by solicitor Elaine Byrne.

Inspector Oliver Woods applied for a six month adjournment of the inquest to allow for investigations to continue and the coroner adjourned the inquest until 8 November 2018.

“If there are any updates in the meantime we will inform you,” Inspector Woods told the court.

Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane extended her condolences to O’Brien.

Read: Pub kitchen at centre of salmonella probe among latest outlets closed over food safety>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave
@blueskylou

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
It turns out you WON'T need a PSC to apply for your driving licence after all
66,386  68
2
Taoiseach says expulsion of Russian diplomat from Ireland is an 'act of solidarity' with the UK
53,753  357
3
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
53,879  0
Fora
1
Irish-founded tech firm Intercom reaches unicorn status with its $1bn-plus valuation
1,766  0
2
Here are the top 25 companies to work for in Ireland - according to employees
547  0
3
Following one false start, 'stationless' share bikes are coming to Dublin's city centre
435  0
The42
1
Former Tipperary ladies footballer dies aged 26
45,340  9
2
Brilliant Ireland youngsters qualify as top seeds for Euros with 100% win record
36,344  17
3
Declan Rice features as Ireland beat Azerbaijan with dramatic 96th-minute winner
32,202  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
People cannot cope with the guilty head on this doggo who's just been caught rapid
16,567  5
2
Dear Fifi: What's the f**king point?
6,184  3
3
In 1987, a little girl hilariously complained that RTÉ were sabotaging her commitment to Lent by advertising sweets
4,829  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon is suing the HSE over medical procedure
Two Meath brothers convicted of raping two of their sisters
Jury in rugby rape trial will continue deliberating on charges tomorrow
GARDAí
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
The 5 at 5: Tuesday
Body of missing Brazilian man found in Clondalkin area of Dublin
One third of all cars broken into in residential areas left unlocked - Gardaí
DUBLIN
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
A long-shuttered Dublin city centre building is getting a facelift
Poolbeg incinerator operator fined for breaking environmental protection licence
'The answer lies with the Polish community': Gardaí ask for help finding man missing since 2014
RUSSIA
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
Russian diplomat expulsion: 'Ireland should have avoided jumping on this bandwagon'
'These children were killed by corruption': Angry locals question official death toll in Russian fire
'Ireland needs to invest in its neutral status - is expelling a Russian diplomat the best way?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie