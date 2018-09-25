This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 September, 2018
The founders of Instagram are leaving the company amid reports of clashes with Facebook execs

Facebook bought Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Sep 2018, 7:37 AM
51 minutes ago 4,088 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4252408
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram.
Image: Jeff Chiu/PA Images
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram.
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram.
Image: Jeff Chiu/PA Images

INSTAGRAM CO-FOUNDERS Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger are leaving the photo-sharing app bought by Facebook six years ago, leaving the parent company with a fresh test as it works to quell mounting turmoil.

“Mike and I are grateful for the last eight years at Instagram and six years with the Facebook team,” Systrom said in a statement, following a report on the departure in The New York Times.

“We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again.”

Systrom, 34, created the app in 2010 with 32-year-old Krieger, now the outgoing “chief technical officer,” when they were students at Stanford University in the heart of Silicon Valley.

Systrom’s fortune is valued at $1.4 billion by Forbes.

“Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do,” the statement said — though several US media outlets attributed the split to a disagreement with executives at Facebook.

“We’re now ready for our next chapter,” the statement continued.

Instagram in June announced it passed a billion active users, and unveiled a new long-form video feature in a bid to attract “creators” like those on YouTube.

It became the fourth Facebook platform to eclipse the billion-user mark, including the namesake social network with more than two billion users, and the messaging applications WhatsApp and Messenger.

Facebook acquired Instagram in April 2012 for a combination of cash and stock worth some $1 billion at the time.

Questions of autonomy

Instagram has been a hit with young internet users, an audience that Facebook is keen to keep in its fold.

The Instagram co-founders have reportedly “clashed” with Facebook leadership over the photo-sharing service’s “autonomy” within the company, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people close to the matter.

The departures come as Facebook grapples with the worst crisis in its history, vilified for not more zealously guarding information users share at the leading online social network.

Many see Facebook as a top vehicle for spreading false information in recent years, and of being used by nefarious interests out to sway the results of the elections such as the one that put President Donald Trump in the White House.

Facebook is also facing multiple inquiries from US and British regulators about the Cambridge Analytica user data scandal.

WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum earlier this year left Facebook, which bought the smartphone messaging service for $19 billion.

Koum said in a post on his Facebook page that he was taking time off to pursue interests such as collecting air-cooled Porsches, working on cars and playing ultimate Frisbee.

US media reports indicated that a disagreement with Facebook over the privacy of user data may have also been a factor in Koum’s decision to quit his position as a high-ranking executive, and likely leave his seat on the board at the leading online social network.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

