This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Two Dublin men jailed for IRA membership

The men’s sentences were backdated to 2 August 2017 when they went into custody.

By Alison O'Riordan Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 7,598 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4157716
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

TWO DUBLIN MEN who threatened an accident victim that they were the IRA and would shoot him if he did not withdraw a claim have been jailed by the Special Criminal Court.

Kevin Braney (44) and Ciaran Maguire (30) were found guilty  in May of IRA membership by the three-judge court.

Braney was today jailed for four years and six months while his co-accused Maguire was sentenced to four years and eleven months in prison.

Braney, with an address at Glenshane Crescent, Tallaght, Dublin 24 and Maguire, of Kippure Park, Finglas, Dublin 11 had both denied membership of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on 2 August 2017.

Sentencing the two defendants this afternoon, Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the non-jury court, said the most “significant” evidence in the case was the belief evidence from Detective Chief Superintendent Tom Maguire who said that the two accused men were IRA members on the day in question based on confidential information given to him.

The judge said the evidence in the trial was indicative of the fact that the man from the estate in Co Meath had been intimidated and frightened in his dwelling place. The court heard the offence of IRA membership has a maximum prison sentence of eight years.

Referring to Braney, the judge said he was entitled to some credit for presenting himself to the court without any previous convictions. The court previously heard that Braney had been on remand in prison for two years in relation to previous charges of IRA membership but was acquitted.

However, the judge said it is clear that Braney’s time in custody had done nothing to deter him from engaging in criminal matters. The defendant was sentenced to four years and six months imprisonment.

Maguire was jailed for four years and eleven months. His previous convictions include violent disorder, endangerment, public order and road traffic.

The men’s sentences were backdated to 2 August 2017 when they went into custody.

The threat

Previously, the court heard that on 13 July last year the two accused men travelled from Dublin to an estate in Co Meath, where one of the two accused men told the victim that they were the IRA and if he did not drop a claim against a former employer the next time they saw him they would shoot him.

The court heard that the victim had previously been working on a roof when the overhang gave way and he fell off, fracturing his arm, wrist and pelvis. He gave evidence in the trial saying that his employer did not pay his wages and he had put a claim in against him because of hospital bills.

Fiona Murphy BL, prosecuting, said in her closing speech that CCTV evidence corroborated testimony from members of the National Surveillance Unit (NSU) that the accused men travelled from Dublin to an estate in Co Meath on 13 July last year.

Rosario Boyle SC, for Braney, and Paul Carroll SC, for Maguire, submitted in their closing speeches that there was not sufficient evidence for the court to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt the men were members of the IRA.

Delivering judgement on 30 May, Justice Hunt, presiding, said that the court was satisfied beyond reasonable doubt as to the “veracity” of the belief evidence given by Det Chief Supt Maguire and the court did not entertain a reason to doubt his belief.

Justice Hunt said the man from the estate in Co Meath was a “crucial witness” in the trial and his evidence had provided context and meaning. “We are satisfied he gave a truthful and accurate account of events at his house and it is buttressed by the account he gave to gardaí within a very short time,” said the judge.

Justice Hunt added that there was “no doubt” that this man was threatened by Braney and Maguire who had travelled to his home, issuing “unlawful threats” to him.

The judge said it was a “planned and joined enterprise” to intimidate the man and the court was satisfied that these words were spoken by either Braney or Maguire. “It was neither accidental nor coincidental, the sole purpose was to threaten and intimidate him,” he said.

The description by the man of his two visitors was consistent with the general appearance of the two men, added the judge. “We can find no basis to come to the conclusion that (the man) exaggerated or made up this event. We are satisfied the two men were Mr Braney and Mr Maguire,” he said.

Justice Hunt also said there was “no reasonable possibility” that Braney and Maguire were not members of an unlawful organisation, styling itself the Irish Republican Army, otherwise Oglaigh na hEireann, otherwise the IRA on August 2nd, 2017.

Defence counsel Rosario Boyle SC, for Braney, told the court at a sentence hearing on July 24 that her client has worked as a bus driver on a part-time basis and had no previous convictions. He has six children and his second wife has a serious medical condition, she said.

Counsel handed into the court a number of testimonials including from a guidance councillor at his son’s school where he volunteered as a football coach “in an effort to keep children off the street”.

Boyle submitted that Braney’s family had suffered a loss in income over the years. She said her client is in custody in Portlaoise Prison and his wife travels there with their children every Saturday to see him. “The round-trip costs €30 and I ask the court to take that into account when deciding on the length of the sentence,” she said.

The barrister added that Braney was a family man who misses his wife and children “enormously”.

Paul Carroll SC, for Maguire, said on 24 July that his client had a supportive family background and he has lived with his grandmother from a very young age.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
82,053  73
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
46,891  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
42,547  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
584  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
421  0
3
The last waterfront site in Dublin's docklands has been put on the market for €120m
402  0
The42
1
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
36,790  28
2
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
34,885  15
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
24,242  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
14,899  7
2
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
6,321  0
3
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
6,208  3

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HIGH COURT
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Thalidomide makers didn't adequately respond to 'absolute tragedy unfolding in front of them', court hears
Taoiseach says he 'should have been clearer' over CervicalCheck court comments
How many mortgage holders were taken to the High Court by banks so far this year?
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie