  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Wednesday 17 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn

The head of building company CRH took home nearly €10m.

By Fora Staff Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
6 hours ago 51,714 Views 68 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3800613
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE LEADERS OF some of Ireland’s biggest companies earn an average of more than €2 million a year.

That’s according to a new study from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU), which found that many chief executives earn more in bonuses and salary top ups than they do in basic pay.

The research from the ICTU examined the earnings of the CEOs of the 20 biggest firms listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (ISEQ), 12 semi-state organisations and seven large Irish companies listed in London.

The average basic chief executive pay of the ISEQ companies was €786,000 in 2016 compared to €701,000 in 2015. This was well above the basic pay of the London-listed bosses, which was €568,000.

When bonuses are taken into account, the average total pay in 2016 for the CEOs of the 27 listed companies was €2.1 million compared to €2.08 million the year before, a slight increase of 1%.

CRH boss Albert Manifold took home the most – while his basic salary was €1.4 million, his total earnings were just over €10 million in 2016. This was almost double what he earned in 2015.

This was by far the largest pay packet of any executive assessed: former DCC boss Tommy Ryan, who has since left the company, was the second best-paid in 2016 with total earnings of €4.5 million.

The heads of Tullow Oil, Kerry Group and Greencore rounded out the top five with total earnings of €3.8 million, €3.6 million and €3.3 million respectively.

London-listed oil and gas explorer Aminex had the lowest CEO pay of any company polled – boss JC Bhattacherjee had a total pay packet of €335,000 in 2016.

ICTU CEO pay CEO pay in 2015 and 2016 Source: ICTU

Click here for a larger image

Out of the semi-state companies, the CEO of state broadcaster RTÉ received the largest earnings increase between 2015 and 2016, rising by nearly 10% to €368,000.

The head of state forestry body Coillte received the second largest earnings increase, 6.3%, and took home €254,000.

ICTU CEO pay semi state CEO pay at Irish semi-states Source: ICTU

Pay gap

The ICTU found that it would take someone on €36,900 – the average wage for an Irish worker in 2016, according to the CSO – 270 years to earn what Albert Manifold earned in 12 months.

This was up from 151 years based on Manifold’s 2015 earnings. It would take 121 years to earn Breen’s 2016 remuneration, the second highest.

It would take just nine years to earn the equivalent to Bhattacherjee’s 2016 pay.

The ICTU said that the figures showed that there is an “extraordinary” gap between top CEO pay and average earnings in Irish companies.

Dr Peter Rigney, one of the authors of the report, said that the study “has significant implications for wider Irish society, given the enormous disparity it reveals between senior executive pay and average earnings”.

“In our view, if this trend is left unchecked it will inevitably lead to greater levels of inequality across society,” he said.

“To that end we need to see greater transparency and accountability around senior executive pay and remuneration packages.”

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Paul O’Donoghue and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (68)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Mother 'perplexed' after she and husband arrested over keeping their 13 children 'captive'
88,446  52
2
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
84,015  49
3
After 34 years, gardaí have apologised to Joanne Hayes over the Kerry Babies case
65,751  141
Fora
1
Here's how much the CEOs of Ireland's biggest companies earn
1,066  0
2
'The notion you can work seven days straight is simply rubbish'
265  0
3
Sales and profits are booming at the company behind Costa Coffee in Ireland
261  0
The42
1
'Teaching is probably the life to suit the GAA': Barron changing careers to facilitate his hurling
38,608  86
2
Larmour set to be included in Joe Schmidt's Six Nations squad
22,585  51
3
'I’ve heard nothing from Joe... There is no point in getting up my hopes'
18,625  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
This new Penneys product could be the Inglot dupe you've been searching for
12,743  0
2
New viewers of 'Friends' think the show is 'homophobic' and 'sexist' and want it pulled from Netflix
10,732  18
3
7 unmissable telly appearances by The Cranberries at their absolute peak
8,289  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaÃ­, court told
Crowd outside Regency Hotel shooting was 'extremely hostile' to gardaí, court told
Husband whose pregnant wife died during Holles Street surgery settles damages case
Man who poured boiling water over his partner in front of their children given suspended sentence
COURT
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Movie giants get orders blocking streaming websites from internet providers
Jury sworn in for second retrial of Cavan childminder accused of causing serious harm to baby
New jury empanelled in David Drumm trial
LEO VARADKAR
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
In full: Here’s where our ministers are going for St Patrick’s Day
RIP
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
Police confirm the death of Dolores O'Riordan is not being treated as suspicious
'She was magic': Shock and disbelief in Dolores O'Riordan's home town
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie