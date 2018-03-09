Ireland’s 2018 Eurovision entry by Ryan O'Shaughnessy has been released

IRELAND’S 2018 EUROVISION entry, by former Fair City actor Ryan O’Shaughnessy, was released today.

The 25-year-old co-wrote the song, which is called Together, along with Mark Caplice and Laura Elizabeth Hughes. It debuted on the Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ Radio One earlier today.

The song’s accompanying video depicts a young couple strolling through the streets of Dublin’s Temple Bar.

The dancers performing in the video are Alan McGrath and Kevin O’Dwyer. It was directed by Christian Tierney, who has worked with international superstars including The Weeknd, Macklemore and Drake.

“It was amazing seeing the video come to life in the way it did, sticking with the original concept that love is universal and there are testing moments in every relationship,” O’Shaughnessy said.

The Dublin singer/songwriter appeared as Mark Halpin on Fair City for nearly a decade. He also appeared on the finals of both The Voice of Ireland and Britain’s Got Talent in the same year.

Ryan will perform in the second half of the first semi-final in the Altice Arena in Lisbon on Tuesday May 8. The 20,000 seater arena will host the second semi-final on Thursday May 10 and the grand final on Saturday May 12.