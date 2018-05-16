Poll: Should Ireland expel its Israeli Ambassador?

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has called on Ireland to expel its Israeli Ambassador after the deaths of dozens of Palestinian protesters in the Gaza Strip.

60 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces during protests against the US embassy opening in Jerusalem, which was relocated from Tel Aviv by US President Donald Trump.

Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has summoned the Israeli ambassador this morning to express the outrage here at the violence by Israel against Palestinians (a protest was held at the Spire last night).

So we’re asking, do you think Ireland should expel its Ambassador to Israel over Palestinian deaths in the Gaza Strip?

