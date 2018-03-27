Poll: Should Ireland expel Russian diplomats?

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is to decide later today whether to expel Russian diplomats in response to the poisoning of Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on British soil last month.

The UK has blamed the Kremlin for the poisoning, which was done using a nerve agent, and expelled 23 Russian diplomats. Russia denied its involvement in the incident and called the ousting of its representatives “absolutely irresponsible”.

The US, France, Germany and Ireland have supported the UK’s decision; yesterday, the US and European Union responded by ousting its own Russian diplomats.

So should we do the same? Should Ireland expel Russian diplomats?

