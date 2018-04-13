  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 13 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland is giving another €5 million in aid to the severe humanitarian crisis in DR Congo

The UN has described the crisis as the fastest growing humanitarian crisis in the world.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 13 Apr 2018, 1:19 PM
1 minute ago 3 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3956276
A camp for displaced people in Bunia, eastern Congo.
Image: Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro via AP
A camp for displaced people in Bunia, eastern Congo.
A camp for displaced people in Bunia, eastern Congo.
Image: Al-Hadji Kudra Maliro via AP

IRELAND IS TO give a further €5 million in humanitarian assistance in response to the deepening crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Ireland’s pledge is to be delivered at a UN Pledging Conference today in Geneva. Ireland has provided over €16 million to the DRC since 2016.

In addition, Ireland is the eighth largest donor to the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund, which allocated over €22.1 million last year.

The UN has described the crisis as the fastest growing humanitarian crisis in the world. Last October, the UN declared a level three humanitarian emergency – the highest possible level.

The declaration triggered a massive scale-up in the response from the international community, including from Ireland, which donated over €6.9 million in 2017.

Congo, the size of Western Europe, has seen immeasurable cruelty and greed as a result of its mineral resources while more than 80% of the population lives below the absolute poverty line.

The nation suffered through one of the most brutal colonial reigns ever known before enduring decades of corrupt dictatorship. Back-to-back civil wars later drew in a number of neighbouring countries.

Speaking ahead of the conference today, Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said: “I remain deeply concerned by the level of violence, including gender-based violence, in the DRC, and ongoing violations of international humanitarian law.

In particular, I condemn the ongoing recruitment of child soldiers and recent attacks on hospitals and schools in Kasai. In order to protect human life and reduce suffering, I call on the government of the DRC to scrupulously respect human rights and international humanitarian law.

“The international community, including Ireland, are gathered in Geneva today for a high-level pledging event to support the humanitarian response in the DRC. We will continue to review provision of further funds throughout the year and I would urge other donors to do the same.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'Would it be weird if I kissed you?': Workman sacked after propositioning woman in her own home
151,911  110
2
Cork school investigating list that said 'the girls with the most number of ticks will get raped'
90,753  62
3
Chinese baby born four years after parents died in car crash
42,701  20
Fora
1
‘I always wanted to set up something of my own, but I never had the guts to go ahead and do it’
256  0
2
One of the world’s biggest consultant firms is telling Irish businesses to prepare for a hard Brexit
241  0
3
Eir is cutting 750 jobs after its sale to a French billionaire
129  0
The42
1
No Connolly in starting team as St Vincent's begin Dublin senior title defence
26,142  39
2
Suspensions dished out following brawl that marred Waterford's win over Cork
16,671  21
3
'After a while I wasn't even training with Fulham's first team. I was a bit of an outcast'
16,627  1
DailyEdge.ie
1
13 hugely important facts all superstitious people need to know about Friday the 13th
11,668  0
2
This Dublin mam's new blog is the best thing to happen parents since their child slept through the night
6,246  0
3
Here's why Vogue's cover story with Amal Clooney is so important
5,892  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
PALESTINE
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
'This is an attempt to silence critics': Dublin Lord Mayor hits out at Israel over plan to refuse him entry
COURTS
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of €58 million Dublin 4 property
Court to hear application to cover Paddy Jackson's £100k legal bill
GARDAí
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway
Body found during search for swimmer in Galway
Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare
Man arrested after high speed car chase in Donegal
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Gardaí concerned for well being of woman missing since Monday
Arnotts is getting an €11 million facelift
Shotgun, drugs and stolen motorcycle seized in Tallaght

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie