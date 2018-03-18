  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 18 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Walk along Ireland's answer to the Camino this Easter

The penitential trail paths aren’t just for those who are religious.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 6,994 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3903686
Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne
Image: Clodagh Kilcoyne

THIS EASTER WEEKEND, people are being encouraged to trace their ancestral heritage and Ireland’s heritage on the country’s pilgrim paths.

Pilgrim Paths Week, which will take place from March 31 – April 8, is often called Ireland’s Camino – but rather than involving one long walk, it involves a number of walks across the country.

People are being encouraged to walk one or even a few of the penitential trail paths.

Knowledgeable local guides will lead each walk, allow time for personal contemplation, outline the story of the route and explain how medieval penitents coped with their arduous journeys.

Chairman of Pilgrim Paths Ireland, John G O’Dwyer explained about the event:

National Pilgrim Paths Week was created to raise awareness and use of Ireland’s rich inheritance of pilgrim routes. The event is targeted, not only at those who enjoy exploring Ireland’s ancient tracks, but also the growing numbers seeking to escape the daily grind of life and take time out to reflect and meditate a little while enjoying the outdoors. Pilgrim Paths Week 2018 has already attracted much local support while also appealing also to overseas pilgrims.

O’Dwyer said that the medieval pilgrimage was originally a journey combining prayer and sacrifice – with an element of physical discomfort.

Recently, there has been a renewed interest in following the footsteps of medieval pilgrims, and over the last number of years Ireland’s penitential trails have echoed to increasing footfall.

O’Dwyer previously told TheJournal.ie that the paths are not just for religious people.

“They are from the time before the Reformation, when everybody was Christian. We are a non-denominational organisation – we make the paths available to people of any religion, anyone can take anything from it,” he said.

Pilgrim walks are scheduled to take place at each of Ireland’s Pilgrim Paths including:

 

  • Tochar Phadraig, Co Mayo
  • St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow
  • Rath/Dysert Pilgrim Path, Co Clare
  • St Bridget’s Path, Co Meath
  • Cosán na Naomh and Cnoc na dTobar, Co Kerry
  • St Finbarr’s Pilgrim Path, Co Cork
  • St Declan’s Way, Co Tipperary.

 

There’s also a new pilgrim passport for Ireland that will be available during Pilgrim Paths Week events taking place on:

 

  • St Kevin’s Way, Co Wicklow
  • Cosáin na Naomh, Co Kerry
  • The Tochar, Co Mayo
  • St Finbarr’s Pilgrim Path, Co Cork.

 

The passport means that walkers can travel 125km of Ireland’s medieval paths and then receive a teastas oilithreachta, (completion certificate) from Ballintubber Abbey, Co Mayo.

To find out more about National Pilgrim Paths Week, visit the website or email info@pilgrimpath.ie

Read: Ireland’s pilgrim paths: ‘They’re the great leveller – you could be Bill Gates or unemployed’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
National snow-ice warning in place, with east set to be worst affected
85,196  27
2
Leo Varadkar marches with his partner in the St Patrick's Day parade in New York
56,299  70
3
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
54,800  141
Fora
1
What tough new data protection rules mean for business emails
340  0
2
What a Lego professor says Irish startups can learn from the toymaker's resurrection
115  0
3
How Ireland's forecourt operators are stymieing rivals' plans with tit-for-tat appeals
109  0
The42
1
As it happened: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
70,657  80
2
As it happened: Na Piarsaigh v Cuala, All-Ireland senior club hurling final
70,473  5
3
Ireland make history as Schmidt's men claim glorious Grand Slam in London
60,272  103
DailyEdge.ie
1
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
12,099  0
2
Just 9 pictures of Michael D. Higgins having a ball on St. Patrick's Day
9,034  1
3
You can't have a Paddy's Day pint unless you can identify 8/10 of these Irish quotes
6,720  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Man (40s) arrested in connection with murder of Joanne Lee
Cocaine and cannabis worth €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man arrested for using magnet to falsify lorry records
DUBLIN
Woman due in court after â¬1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
Is emergency accommodation up to scratch? A new campaign wants to ask homeless people
'It doesn't feel safe': There's been an increase in complaints about Luas overcrowding
RUSSIA
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Russians go to the polls as Putin is set to secure a fourth term in charge
Coveney says human rights situation in Crimea is 'deeply concerning'
'Doesn't change the facts': May responds to Russia's ousting of UK diplomats
IRELAND
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
Analysis: Schmidt's genius set-piece strike cuts England apart for Stander try
The influential Keith Earls finally gets the reward his brilliance deserves
Future is bright as Schmidt's Ireland look towards building on Grand Slam success

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie