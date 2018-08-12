This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 12 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here are Ireland's most – and least – popular holiday destinations

Everywhere bar the border region and midlands recorded an increase in overseas visitors last year.

By Fora Staff Sunday 12 Aug 2018, 8:00 PM
Wed 11:11 AM 55 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4172844
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

THE BORDER COUNTIES and midlands were the only regions to record a decline in overseas visitor numbers last year, according to data compiled by Fáílte Ireland.

The national tourism development agency reports that 746,000 overseas tourists visited counties Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Louth, Monaghan and Sligo last year, spending an estimated €271 million in the region.

This is compared to 2016′s tally of 815,000 international visitors with a combined spend of €286 million.

Of the border counties, Donegal remained the most popular destination with 255,000 tourists generating revenues of €82 million. However, this was down on 2016′s figures of 283,000 visitors and revenues of €90 million.

The least visited border county was Leitrim with 41,000 foreign visitors, down from 49,000 the year before.

border counties Source: Fáilte Ireland

Click here to view a larger version

The midlands was the least visited region overall with 218,000 overseas tourists, down from 226,000 the year before, although it recorded 422,000 domestic tourists, 18,000 more than 2016.

A much-anticipated tourism marketing brand called Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands was launched earlier this year to boost tourism in the area.

Speaking to Fora last month, the head of the new brand, Paddy Mathews, said domestic visitors will be a priority for the early stages of the initiative.

“From a business sustainability point of view, given that the international visitor is so seasonal, these areas will depend on patronage from domestic visitors more so,” he said at the time.

midlands counties Source: Fáilte Ireland

Click here to view a larger version

Top and bottom counties

The estimated figures published by Fáilte Ireland are based on its own survey of 10,000 overseas travellers and data provided by the Central Statistics Office and the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Unsurprisingly, Dublin claimed the biggest share of the total nine million overseas tourists who came to Ireland last year and spent €4.9 billion – some 5.9 million travelled to the capital and splashed out €2 billion.

The second-most popular destination was Galway, with 1.67 million overseas visitors – up from 1.4 million in 2016. It was closely followed by Cork, which hosted 1.6 million tourists, 228,000 more than the year before.

Counties Kerry (1.2 million tourists) and Clare (749,000 tourists) rounded off the top five.

At the bottom of the league were counties Longford (24,000 tourists, a decrease of 1,000), Leitrim (41,000 tourists, a decrease of 8,000), Laois (43,000 tourists, down 3,000), Offaly (52,000 tourists, no change) and north Tipperary (53,000, down 3,000).

Excluding Dublin, the south-west (2.4 million overseas tourists), west (1.9 million tourists) and mid-west (1.4 million) were the most popular regions.

The mid- and south-east counties also performed well, hosting a combined 1.5 million tourists, up from 843,000 in 2016, a year after the launch of the Ireland’s Ancient East tourism brand.

Fáilte Ireland has published a full, county-by-county breakdown of domestic and international tourism figures for 2017, which can be viewed here.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Conor McMahon and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
'So many people loved him' - family pays tribute to airline employee who stole passenger plane and crashed it
60,294  33
2
Quiz: Can you finish these Irish lyrics?
37,055  13
3
Woman, sacked same day she told employer she had to attend pregnancy appointment, awarded €10,000
35,366  0
Fora
1
Tour groups 'pulling a fast one' are overrunning Cork's English Market
885  0
2
'It could be a very public failure': The rollercoaster of equity crowdfunding for startups
159  0
3
With Brexit looming, it's time for small firms to start making some hard decisions
95  0
The42
1
French second division rugby player dies
62,438  30
2
As it happened: Tyrone v Monaghan, All-Ireland SFC semi-final
43,794  31
3
Teenager Rhys McClenaghan wins gymnastics gold for Ireland at European Championships
40,964  36
DailyEdge
1
Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie completely avoided each other while filming Mary, Queen of Scots
9,679  1
2
Christina Aguilera has been showing off her manicure from a Dublin salon on Instagram
4,831  1
3
Kanye West basically just implied that he'd like to ride Kim's four sisters
4,792  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
BREATH TESTS
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
'I understand people can relapse, but you have to be honest': Inside Dublin's drug treatment court
Farmer jailed over refusal to obey orders not to trespass on land
Youth charged with murder of Louth teenager Cameron Reilly is released on bail
GARDAí
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Three men and a woman arrested in Drogheda after seizure of handgun
Investigation launched after sudden death of woman in Drogheda
Gardaí reunite Cork grandparents with 27-year-old coin from their wedding
DUBLIN
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
Dublin parish priest steps aside pending investigations
The Dublin Cycling Campaign is holding a mass protest cycle along the quays today
As it happened: Dublin v Galway, All-Ireland SFC semi-final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie