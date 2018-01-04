  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

What’s a must-watch, and what’s a miss? We tell you.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 8:30 PM
11 hours ago 14,477 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3777102

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Which one would you go see first?

All The Money In The World

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment/YouTube

What we know

This Ridley Scott-directed film had to be reshot in places, after Kevin Spacey was removed following sexual misconduct allegations. Into his place stepped Christopher Plummer. Will the reshoots have worked? This is the true-life tale of the kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III and his mother’s attempt to get his grandfather (the famous billionaire) to pay the ransom.

What the critics say

  • “Mr Scott is a virtuoso of obsession, of men and women possessed. He likes darkness, pictorially and of the soul, and in Getty Sr. he has a magnificent specimen.” – New York Times
  • “Scott is relatively restrained here, letting his stars carry the day and declining to unleash the full force of his directorial power except in a handful of intricate setpieces” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Hostiles

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

What we know

A period Western starring Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike, this is about a US Cavalry officer who has to bring a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal lands in Montana.

What the critics say

  • Hostiles is a brutal if well-intentioned film that doesn’t help its cause with its lack of development of its Native characters.” – Vulture
  • “ this impressively mounted, intellectually corrupt period piece isn’t your traditional Western, and clearly fancies itself a revisionist take on so many black-and-white us-vs.-them tales, in which unambiguously heroic white men protect their women and children from red-skinned enemies.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Greatest Showman

Source: 20th Century Fox/YouTube

What we know

Hugh Jackman worked for years to bring this story to life – that of the circus impresario PT Barnum. Oh, and it’s a musical.

What the critics say

  • “As progressive as it tries to be, its misfit supporting cast has one job, and that’s to stand around being grateful to a tall and handsome white hero.” - BBC
  • “It’s a refreshing turn in a musical – usually bending over backwards to make the hero or heroine as lovable as possible, The Greatest Showman dares to muddy the waters a little.” - Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

Which one would you go see first?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Open letter to Simon Harris: 'Our dad provided good service to Irish State but ended up on a trolley'
27,336  85
Fora
1
From 1893 to 1995 – these iconic ads help tell the history of business in Ireland
17  0
The42
1
Burnley star ends Arsenal and Man City transfer talk by penning new deal
9,574  4
DailyEdge.ie
1
Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong tells a Trump supporting fan to 'f**k off' and stop listening to Green Day records
2,683  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
'With relative garda silence on Dundalk attacks, speculation and Islamaphobia swept across Internet'
DUBLIN
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'We had absolutely no idea': Winning €38.9m EuroMillions ticket was sold in Malahide shop
LOUTH
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Victim of Dundalk knife attack named as Japanese national Yosuke Sasaki (24)
Dundalk stabbing: Egyptian teenager spoke to gardaí about asylum days before attack
'It's the randomness of it that's frightening': Dundalk stunned by fatal stab attack
DUNDALK
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Dundalk-Newry rail line suspended after stormy weather brings water onto tracks
Gardaí say no 'established link' showing Dundalk stabbing was terrorist attack
Gardaí say Dundalk attack 'random and unprovoked' - terrorism has not yet been ruled out

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie