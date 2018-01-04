Trailer Watch: Which movie should you go see this weekend?

PLANNING ON HEADING to the cinema this weekend?

There are a few new movies out, but which is a must-watch, and are there any you should avoid? We take a look.

Which one would you go see first?

All The Money In The World

What we know

This Ridley Scott-directed film had to be reshot in places, after Kevin Spacey was removed following sexual misconduct allegations. Into his place stepped Christopher Plummer. Will the reshoots have worked? This is the true-life tale of the kidnapping of teenager John Paul Getty III and his mother’s attempt to get his grandfather (the famous billionaire) to pay the ransom.

What the critics say

“Mr Scott is a virtuoso of obsession, of men and women possessed. He likes darkness, pictorially and of the soul, and in Getty Sr. he has a magnificent specimen.” – New York Times

“Scott is relatively restrained here, letting his stars carry the day and declining to unleash the full force of his directorial power except in a handful of intricate setpieces” – RogerEbert.com

What’s it rated?

Hostiles

What we know

A period Western starring Christian Bale, Wes Studi and Rosamund Pike, this is about a US Cavalry officer who has to bring a dying Cheyenne war chief and his family back to their tribal lands in Montana.

What the critics say

“Hostiles is a brutal if well-intentioned film that doesn’t help its cause with its lack of development of its Native characters.” – Vulture

“ this impressively mounted, intellectually corrupt period piece isn’t your traditional Western, and clearly fancies itself a revisionist take on so many black-and-white us-vs.-them tales, in which unambiguously heroic white men protect their women and children from red-skinned enemies.” – Variety

What’s it rated?

The Greatest Showman

What we know

Hugh Jackman worked for years to bring this story to life – that of the circus impresario PT Barnum. Oh, and it’s a musical.

What the critics say

“As progressive as it tries to be, its misfit supporting cast has one job, and that’s to stand around being grateful to a tall and handsome white hero.” - BBC

“It’s a refreshing turn in a musical – usually bending over backwards to make the hero or heroine as lovable as possible, The Greatest Showman dares to muddy the waters a little.” - Entertainment.ie

What’s it rated?

