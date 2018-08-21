Temperatures to dip as unsettled weather hits Ireland ahead of final week of summer

MET ÉIREANN HAS warned that conditions across the country will become unsettled in coming days as Ireland enters the final days of summer.

According to the forecaster, top temperatures will drop a few degrees as the week progresses, when patchy rain and showers can also be expected in most areas.

Rain will become widespread over Ulster, Connacht, Munster and north Leinster tonight as lowest temperatures reach between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.

That rain and drizzle will become patchy and scattered over Leinster and east Munster on Wednesday morning, but dry and bright conditions will develop in all areas by the afternoon, as temperatures hit between 15 and 19 degrees.

However, Wednesday night will be cooler, clearer and less humid than previous nights as lowest temperatures hit between just 10 and 11 degrees, with showers developing again in the west and northwest during the night.

Thursday is expected to be a bright, breezy day with sunny spells and occasional showers, with highest temperatures of between 14 to 18 degrees.

But the weather is expected to turn on Friday, when conditions will be mostly cloudy as rain spreads eastwards to all areas through the morning and early afternoon, continuing all day.

Saturday will be cool and bright with sunny spells and scattered showers, which will gradually die out in the late afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of beween 13 to 17 degrees.

And the week will end with more changeable weather, as Sunday starts off dry, before rain spreads from the west once again in the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures to reach between 13 and 16 degrees Celsius.