Where was the flag first flown? Dublin Waterford

Cork Galway

According to official guidance, is it ok to have a green, white and gold flag? Yes No

Where should the flag go in any formation (when being looked at)? The middle on the lowest pole To the right on any pole

Beside the county flag on the highest pole On the left on the highest pole

Is this ok? Yes No

The flag was first flown by Young Irelanders leader Thomas Francis Meagher in 1848. But who gave it to him? Thomas Davis A group of French women

Jane Wilde A Spanish ship's captain

How much wider should the flag be than it is tall? Equal Half

Twice Three times

Which section of the flag should be largest? Green White

Orange They're all the same

Is it against protocol to put the flag on a coffin? Yes No

Despite being flown in 1848, the flag wasn't officially adopted until later. When? 1921 1919

1922 1916