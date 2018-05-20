From Dublin Port to the 'Medieval Mile': People are being asked to vote for Ireland's favourite building

THE PUBLIC CAN now vote for Ireland’s favourite building, place or public space designed by an Irish architect.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) has shortlisted 32 projects for this year’s Public Choice category in the Irish Architecture Awards

The awards, now in their 29th year, celebrate the work of Irish architects at home and abroad.

All of the projects on the shortlist have been designed by RIAI-registered architects and were completed in 2017.

The shortlist is made up of 31 entries around the island of Ireland and one in India.

They include projects at the Dublin Port centre, Microsoft HQ in Dublin, the Omagh Hospital & Primary Care Complex in Co Tyrone, the Newry Leisure Centre and the Meath County Council Headquarters.

Here is a look at a few of the entries…

National Gallery of Ireland, Refurbishment of Historic Wings, Dublin.

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Port Centre Precinct, Dublin

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Thapar University Student Accommodation, India

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Scoil Phádraig, Westport

Source: Kelvin Gillmor Photography www.kelvingillmor.com

Source: Kelvin Gillmor Photography www.kelvingillmor.com

Medieval Mile Museum, Kilkenny

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Source: Irish Architecture Awards

Online voting is now open and all of the shortlisted projects are available to view on the RIAI website.

Voting closes at midnight on Friday, 1 June.

The winner of last year’s public choice category was Theatre and Performance by Taylor Architects in association with Richard Murphy for National University of Ireland, Galway (below).

Source: Iwan Baan

RIAI President David Browne said that this year saw the highest number of entrants since the recession.

We had the highest number of entries to the awards this year since before the recession, which reflects our strengthening economy. The quality of entries was exceptionally high too and this demonstrates the value that Irish architects are adding to all aspects of the built environment, supporting Ireland’s economic and social structure.

The RIAI Irish Architecture Awards will be held on 8 June at the Mansion House, Dublin.

As well as the public choice award, the work of Irish architects will also be acknowledged across 14 other categories, including best public space, sustainability, and conservation/restoration.