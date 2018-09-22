This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 22 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Warm weather and busy keepers meant a good summer for Irish bees

The number of beekeepers has increased significantly in recent years.

By Nicky Ryan Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 6:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,506 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4247488
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Ignacio Retamal
Image: Shutterstock/Jose Ignacio Retamal

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

THE DEMISE OF bees across the world is an often-cited warning call by environmental scientists of the impact humans are having on the world around us.

In Ireland, the situation is looking up – at least to a certain extent.

Last year it was discovered that the native Irish honeybee isn’t extinct after all, beekeeping is becoming a more common past-time with more locally produced honey appeared in our stores, and efforts like the All-Ireland Pollinator Plan help give bees that extra boost they need.

We caught up with Paul O’Brien, the president of Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations, at the National Ploughing Championships. While we’re not out of the woods yet, he said the future isn’t looking as bleak for bees in Ireland.

Watch the video above for our full report.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'May's finest hour': Here's what the UK papers are making of May's speech
    69,294  112
    2
    		Ferry worker who lost 'sense of pride' after 40 years in industry awarded €80k in discrimination case
    41,144  0
    3
    		Woman who shared clip of dying boyfriend on social media jailed for 14 years
    40,761  0
    Fora
    1
    		Nap areas, meatball mounds and a 'tornado' vending machine - behind the scenes at Ikea
    145  0
    2
    		How planners can stop Ireland from turning into an island of zombie towns and villages
    102  0
    3
    		Future Finance's new chief wants to take the Dublin company beyond student loans
    105  0
    The42
    1
    		Virgin Media announce Liam Miller tribute match will now be broadcast free-to-air
    29,734  34
    2
    		'He's the only assistant who gets this much publicity. It’s bonkers' - Mick McCarthy on Saipan and Roy Keane
    30,027  121
    3
    		Caulfield receives his marching orders as Dundalk put one hand on the title
    27,544  48
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Is Vogue Williams Ireland's answer to Louis Theroux?
    8,648  7
    2
    		Gemma Collins, Rosie Connolly and Victoria Beckham ...it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    2,708  0
    3
    		9 thoughts I had when freaking out over the video for Stay by Shakespear's Sister as a kid
    2,723  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and â¬489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    One arrested after shotgun rounds and €489,000 worth of drugs seized during raid on Dublin home
    Blocked sewer suspected to have caused 'major' fish kill along 5km stretch of river in north Dublin
    Cocaine, debit cards and passports seized in west Dublin organised crime operation
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    Protection of hen harriers could stop multi-million-euro wind farm project in Donegal
    EU extraditions to Britain should continue until Brexit happens, court rules
    Farmer found guilty after almost 40 dogs chained and neglected on property
    GARDAí
    Four men arrested after gardaÃ­ seize â¬1.2 million in cash
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €1.2 million in cash
    Investigation launched after shots fired at halting site in Cork
    Security at Áras under review after woman 'walks unchallenged into President's office'
    DUBLIN
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    A bid to keep GAA fan haunt the Big Tree serving on match days has been blocked
    House in Crumlin occupied as housing activists shut down part of O'Connell Street
    Friday night club action sees semi-final spots booked in Tipp football and Dublin hurling Championships
    CORK
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Following a three-year feud with Cork council, Starbucks has closed its Patrick Street store
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after shots fired at man out walking dog in Cork
    Heading out for Culture Night? Here's our pick of tonight's events

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie