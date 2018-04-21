  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Five people rescued after boat broke down and started to take on water

The boat was swamped with water when the Coast Guard arrived.

By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 7:50 PM
By Cliodhna Russell Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 7:50 PM
http://jrnl.ie/3971313
Image: Irish Coast Guard
Image: Irish Coast Guard

FIVE PEOPLE WERE rescued by the Irish Coast Guard today when their boat broke down and started to take on water.

The Irish Coast Guard boat from Howth was tasked to assist the boat off the Bailey Lighthouse in Dublin Bay.

The Coast Guard boat Sean A Dunne was already on the water recovering another vessel abandoned yesterday when it was diverted to the incident.

The crew arrived within minutes and found the pleasure boat swamped with water.

The five people on board were transferred to the Coast Guard boat and, along with the casualty craft, were brought to Howth Harbour. Four of the five persons on board had life jackets.

2018 P4 Boat Recovery 2 Source: Irish Coast Guard

The Irish Coast Guard thanked Dublin Bay Cruises Boat, St Brigid, for reporting and monitoring the craft until they arrived.

In a statement the Coast Guard said, “Remember if are going on the water have a plan, if you do end up in trouble to stay afloat and stay in contact with the Coast Guard.”

