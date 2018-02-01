There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade

The celebrations are being run by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

The celebrations are being run by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

IN AN ATTEMPT to make it a cross-community event, the Co. Tyrone town of Strabane will not feature Irish flags as part of its official St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

BBC News reports that Derry City and Strabane District Council said it is promoting “inclusion and integration” as part of its commitment to the event.

St. Patrick’s’ Day celebrations in the town were previously community-led events but this year the council is supporting the event for the first time with a commitment of £30,000.

Strabane is joining Derry to host the St Patrick’s Spring Carnival 2018 and the event is billed as “a celebration of music, food and culture”.

As part of the council’s approved plans, a spokesperson for the council told BBC News that flags will not be part of the parade in the town.

“Flags and emblems will not be included in the official parade which is planned for the enjoyment of everyone,” the spokesperson said.

“The council is committed to promoting inclusion and integration within and between communities in all its activities, events and programmes.”

While flags may not be part of the official parade, members of the public attending previous parades in Derry have regularly waved tricolours.