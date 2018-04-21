Quiz: How much do you know about Irish food?

Which Irish brand invented the flavoured crisp production process? King Tayto

Perri Sam Spuds

Boxty is an Irish bread made from what? Potato Wheat

Onion Eggs

Ireland produced 6,395,200,000 litres of milk in 2015. Approximately how much does that work out per person in the Republic of Ireland? 1007 1522

1898 2085

What meat would you traditionally have on St Patrick's Day if you were in the US? Ham Bacon

Chicken Corned Beef

What part of the pig is a crubeen? Ear Snout

Tail Trotter

What makes champ different from regular mash? Cabbage Scallions

Turnip Cauliflower

How many Michelin starred restaurants are there on the island of Ireland? 4 9

13 18

Just one of those restaurants has two stars. Which one? Chapter One L'Ecrivain

Heron and Grey Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud

Which of these does not go into coddle? Black pudding Bacon

Sausage Onions