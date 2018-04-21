  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Quiz: How much do you know about Irish food?

How much do you know about the foods we scoff?

By Paul Hosford Saturday 21 Apr 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 8,377 Views 10 Comments
WE ALL LOVE food, right?

But how much do you know about the foods we scoff?

Which Irish brand invented the flavoured crisp production process?
King
Tayto

Perri
Sam Spuds
Boxty is an Irish bread made from what?
Potato
Wheat

Onion
Eggs
Ireland produced 6,395,200,000 litres of milk in 2015. Approximately how much does that work out per person in the Republic of Ireland?
1007
1522

1898
2085
What meat would you traditionally have on St Patrick's Day if you were in the US?
Ham
Bacon

Chicken
Corned Beef
What part of the pig is a crubeen?
Ear
Snout

Tail
Trotter
What makes champ different from regular mash?
Cabbage
Scallions

Turnip
Cauliflower
How many Michelin starred restaurants are there on the island of Ireland?
4
9

13
18
Just one of those restaurants has two stars. Which one?
Chapter One
L'Ecrivain

Heron and Grey
Restaurant Patrick Guilbaud
Which of these does not go into coddle?
Black pudding
Bacon

Sausage
Onions
You're in Cork and you're offered a poppy. What can you expect to eat?
A flower
A burger

A potato
A sandwich
About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

