Irish people travelling to Greece urged to contact travel provider as wildfires continue to rage

IRISH PEOPLE DUE to travel to Greece are being urged to contact their travel company or accommodation provider, as the country deals with raging wildfires that have killed 60.

The fires have started in a number of different areas outside of Athens and in the Penteli area, north-east of the capital.

Greek authorities have rushed to evacuate residents and tourists stranded on beaches in coastal areas.

In a statement, the Irish Travel Agents Association said it was working with the Department of Foreign Affairs to assess the situation.

Its CEO Pat Dawson said: “This particularly region isn’t a main destination for Irish tourists. People on holiday in this area are advised to monitor news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, their travel company or their accommodation providers.

Anyone due to travel imminently to the areas affected should speak to their travel company or accommodation provider.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, meanwhile, has said it is providing consular assistance to a number of individuals in Greece at the present time.

Strong winds are exacerbating the fires, with forecasters warning that conditions will remain challenging today.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has said that “all emergency forces have been mobilised” to battle fires along at least three fronts.

With reporting from AFP