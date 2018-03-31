A collection of nearly 300 years of Irish images is now online

A COLLECTION SPANNING almost 300 years of photos has gone online.

The collection was digitised by genealogy website Ancestry amd includes original black and white prints and photos from the Getty Collection. They are searchable by location, date and subject and many of the images also have detailed captions including full names and print subject, making them an invaluable resource for family research and photography enthusiasts alike.

The collection’s timespan covers prints from the Land Wars of the late 1800’s, photos from both WWI and WWII, the 1916 Rising and Queen Elizabeth’s Coronation in 1953.

This print show Lord Leitrim as he is shot by depicted men while traveling by horse and cart through Donegal. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

The Getty Images Collection also contains a wealth of captivating everyday insights, documenting a continuously-evolving Irish society, sparked by innovation, social and cultural progress – daily life in rural Ireland, women in the workplace, holidays and socialising.

Among the collection are over 120 images from Ireland including these images:

A large family, five men, three women and three children, from Gweedore, Donegal stand, some barefoot, outside their thatched cottage, photo taken circa 1900. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

Soldiers at North Wall during the 1911 Irish railway strike. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

A photograph of smiling graduates in the grounds of Trinity College after they receive their degrees. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

The funeral of John Byrne, a victim of the Dublin Riot. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

A mass grave of Lusitania victims. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

British guards at one of the entrances to barricaded Four Courts Dublin, 1916. Source: Ancestry.co.uk and Getty Images Collection.

Ancestry spokesperson Russell James said:

“Captured forever in time, these black and white prints and photos are a journey through the decades and document almost every aspect of life, from daily routines through to occasions of national celebration.”

“This sizeable collection is a historical reminder of an ever-changing world, as seen through the lens of photographers working for the most famous name in the field. Scenes of children playing, families visiting a local fair or long-forgotten hobbies are just as invaluable as written records for understanding our ancestors.”

Users can access the collection for free over Easter here.