This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 24 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

British MP uses Irish language in address at UK House of Commons for first time since 1901

Liz Saville-Roberts spoke as Gaeilge as she urged Karen Bradley to implement an Irish Language Act in Northern Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 24 Oct 2018, 5:39 PM
1 hour ago 22,907 Views 21 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4303787

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE IRISH LANGUAGE has been used during an address at the UK House of Commons for the first time in more than 100 years.

Liz Saville-Roberts, a member of the Welsh party Plaid Cymru, spoke as Gaeilge as she called on Northern Ireland Secretary of State Karen Bradley to implement an Irish Language Act.

She urged Bradley to introduce the act if the Northern Ireland executive is not restored within six months, following the collapse of the power-sharing government at Stormont in January 2017.

“Is cearta daonna iad cearta teanga agus tá cothrom na féinne tuilte ag lucht labhartha na Gaeilge [Language rights are human rights and the Irish-speaking community are entitled to equality],” she said.

Saville-Roberts added that the British government had already pledged to introduce the act under the St Andrews Agreement of 2006, which resulted in the restoration of the Northern Ireland Assembly.

“Will the Minister uphold its commitment by introducing an Irish Language Act if power-sharing institutions are not restored within six months?” she said.

The Welsh MP is believed to be the first person to speak Irish in the House of Commons since February 1901.

On that occasion, West Kerry MP Thomas O’Donnell used the language during a provocative speech in which he is understood to have asserted his right to speak in Irish.

Commenting on the historic occasion, president of Conradh na Gaeilge, Dr Niall Comer thanked MPs like Saville-Roberts for their commitment to the Irish language community.

“All we are asking is to be brought into line with the other indigenous language communities on these islands,” he said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Who will you vote for in the presidential election?
    95,260  247
    2
    		As it happened: Áras race enters endgame as all six candidates take part in RTÉ Prime Time debate
    57,871  221
    3
    		Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Prime Time debate?
    56,107  125
    Fora
    1
    		Gourmet Burger Kitchen plans to close a raft of outlets while it battles insolvency
    239  0
    2
    		After a big buyout last year, chicken-manure energy firm BHSL hunts fresh investment
    132  0
    3
    		Sales have topped €200m at Kerry-based Fexco as it buys up UK businesses
    119  0
    The42
    1
    		Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford as Juventus too good for Man United
    37,901  45
    2
    		Analysis: Beirne is a game-changer for Munster and possibly for Ireland
    30,405  58
    3
    		Ulster's Springbok forward Jean Deysel retires with immediate effect
    23,173  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Meghan Markle's critics place more importance on her profile than her pregnancy
    14,621  0
    2
    		Still thinking about Fade Street? Here's what some of the background characters are up to now
    5,581  0
    3
    		How Long Could You Survive In IKEA?
    3,570  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Dublin Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of cyclist in 2014
    Dublin Bus driver found guilty of careless driving causing the death of cyclist in 2014
    Jury fails to reach verdict in trial of woman accused of slicing another woman's throat
    Man who stabbed, burned, and beat partner jailed for 9.5 years with final two suspended
    GARDAí
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Appeal to help find missing teenage girl
    Man in his 60s arrested after fatal shooting in rural area near Macroom
    Almost 90,000 illegal prescription medicines, including 5,700 erectile dysfunction pills, seized
    DUBLIN
    4 events for... Halloween lovers looking for something scarily different
    4 events for... Halloween lovers looking for something scarily different
    Double Take: The hidden Dublin graveyard that's more than 1,000 years old
    Girl left with scar after falling from climbing frame at Dublin crèche awarded €27,500
    CORK
    Why do so many Irish people think that corruption is widespread in our country when it really isn't?
    Why do so many Irish people think that corruption is widespread in our country when it really isn't?
    Three arrested after housing activists occupy Cork City Hall
    Man in his 30s dies after being hit by truck in Cork city

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie