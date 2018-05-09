PROSPECTIVE RULES REGARDING admissions to schools have focused on the removal of the so-called baptism barrier, but another significant move is proposed.

Irish language schools are to be allowed give priority to children “with a reasonable age appropriate” level of oral fluency in the Irish language.

The rationale is that young children with such a level of fluency may lose it if they don’t go to an Irish school.

Parents must give evidence of their child’s fluency and this may take the form of a video. But do you agree with this?

Some may argue that children who are less fluent may catch up quickly with their Irish-speaking peers, given how susceptible young children are to learning.

Poll: Should children fluent in Irish get priority admission to Irish language schools?

