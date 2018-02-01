Want to tell everyone a hidden story about Ireland? Here's your chance

HAVE A STORY about Ireland that you want to get out there?

The International Literature Festival Dublin is looking for people to share their stories of the capital for this year’s festival (which runs from 19 – 27 May). And if you’re someone who’s not from a performance background, that’s no problem, as you’ll get help bringing the story to the stage.

ILFDublin is inviting anyone who lives or works in Dublin to share their story and stage an event which reflects how great writing or storytelling plays a part in our everyday lives.

Last year, ILFDublin told us:

We’re looking to be a bit more participative and I think this will help the public connect with the festival.

“Irish people are storytellers which is not an experience you get everywhere – this is about connection and expression.”

It says the idea could involve lyrics, plays, novels, poetry, spoken word, comedy, journalism, non-fiction – basically, whatever inspires you (as long as it celebrates storytelling or the written word in some way).

Although the festival is based in Dublin, your idea can be connected to Dublin city or anywhere else you wish.

The selected ideas will be given a mentor, who will help bring it to the final stage, and the event will be put on as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin this May.

In last year’s festival – the first year of the competition – the ideas included a live reading of comics by indie comic makers; a theatrical event to launch a book reflecting personal experiences of Direct Provision; a celebration of writing groups which included performances; and a series of live readings in Tallaght Library of literature inspired by experiences at The Square Tallaght.

To enter, go to ilfdublin.com or submit via this direct form. The deadline is Friday 2 March.

ILFDublin 2018 will take place from 19 – 27 May and the full programme will be announced in the coming months.