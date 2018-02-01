  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 2 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Want to tell everyone a hidden story about Ireland? Here's your chance

The International Literature Festival Dublin is looking for people to share a story connected to writing – and they’ll help bring it to the stage.

By Aoife Barry Thursday 1 Feb 2018, 7:20 PM
6 hours ago 7,672 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3829298
Image: Shutterstock/POM POM
Image: Shutterstock/POM POM

HAVE A STORY about Ireland that you want to get out there?

The International Literature Festival Dublin is looking for people to share their stories of the capital for this year’s festival (which runs from 19 – 27 May). And if you’re someone who’s not from a performance background, that’s no problem, as you’ll get help bringing the story to the stage.

ILFDublin is inviting anyone who lives or works in Dublin to share their story and stage an event which reflects how great writing or storytelling plays a part in our everyday lives.

Last year, ILFDublin told us:

We’re looking to be a bit more participative and I think this will help the public connect with the festival.

“Irish people are storytellers which is not an experience you get everywhere – this is about connection and expression.”

It says the idea could involve lyrics, plays, novels, poetry, spoken word, comedy, journalism, non-fiction – basically, whatever inspires you (as long as it celebrates storytelling or the written word in some way).

Although the festival is based in Dublin, your idea can be connected to Dublin city or anywhere else you wish.

The selected ideas will be given a mentor, who will help bring it to the final stage, and the event will be put on as part of the International Literature Festival Dublin this May.

In last year’s festival – the first year of the competition – the ideas included a live reading of comics by indie comic makers; a theatrical event to launch a book reflecting personal experiences of Direct Provision; a celebration of writing groups which included performances; and a series of live readings in Tallaght Library of literature inspired by experiences at The Square Tallaght.

To enter, go to ilfdublin.com or submit via this direct form. The deadline is Friday 2 March.

ILFDublin 2018 will take place from 19 – 27 May and the full programme will be announced in the coming months.

Read: The Jacksons to perform in Ireland this summer>

Read: ‘It’s laughable what we have here’: DJs and venue owners call for longer licensing hours>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Alleged rape victim of Irish rugby stars told police that incident left her 'humiliated'
72,556  0
2
Gardaí aren't replacing their 'robot' speed vans - meaning fewer checks on Irish roads
48,356  39
3
A 12-year-old girl has been arrested after a school shooting in LA
42,352  56
Fora
1
One of the first investors to take a punt on Stripe is backing this Dublin HR-tech firm
387  0
2
US private equity giant Oaktree has snapped up Tallaght's Square shopping centre
324  0
3
After a record 2016, profits dipped last year at Ballymaloe Foods
194  0
The42
1
RTÉ announce Joanne Cantwell as The Sunday Game's new presenter
44,424  155
2
Ireland head coach Schmidt declines to comment on players' attendance at teammates' rape trial
38,671  0
3
Former Munster scrum-half embracing new role after being forced to retire at 28
35,859  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
People think Kylie Jenner's due date was accidentally outed by the KUWTK Wikipedia page ...it's The Dredge
17,494  0
2
Last night's disastrous Don't Tell The Bride ended with the couple deciding not to get married
15,043  2
3
Skin Deep: Here's why I've decided to stop wearing foundation
8,150  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
There'll be no Irish flags allowed in Strabane's St. Patrick's Day parade
Taoiseach says electing people from Northern Ireland will give the Seanad an 'all-island dimension'
Dublin properties raided in connection with attempted murder of 83-year-old woman in Tyrone
HSE
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
Boil water notice that affected 65,000 people lifted for several areas
55 people have died during this year's flu season
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
GARDAí
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Policing Authority 'frustrated' with delay in garda review of unrecorded homicides
Woman (59) dies after crash between car and van in Louth
Longford stabbing: Two men in court in Newry charged with attempted murder
DUBLIN
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Two homeless men dressed as workmen snuck into Dublin offices to steal cash and phones
Aware are educating Dublin taxi drivers so that they can discuss mental health with passengers
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie