Quiz: Can you finish these Irish movie quotes?

Test yourself.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 4 Aug 2018, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 14,822 Views 9 Comments
WE ALL LOVE an Irish film.

But how much can you remember about the best lines in those films?

Intermission: Sally: "Do I have a ronnie, a moustache like?" Mick: "You're no..."
Burt Reynolds
Tom Selleck

Tom Jones
Marty Whelan
The Guard: "You lads always announce seizure of drugs worth a street value at $10 million or $20 million or half a billion dollars..."
"And I ask myself, who's them lads dealer?"
"What street are ye fuckin' livin' on?"

"Be sure that's no street in Galway, lads."
"I wonder what street it is you're buying your cocaine on."
Angela's Ashes: "In the name of the father, the son..."
"And the holy toast."
"And the lonely ghost."

"And the bony roast."
"And Tony Coast."
Michael Collins: "You've kept us waiting 700 years..."
"Shove your seven minutes."
"Take the seven minutes out of that."

"You can keep your seven minutes."
"What's seven minutes between neighbours."
The Young Offenders: "There are two things you need for an adventure, a treasure map..."
"And a best buddy."
"And a friend to go along with you."

"And someone dumb enough to go with you."
"And something to find."
Sing Street: "No woman can truly love a man who listens to..."
Phil Collins
Duran Duran

Frankie Goes To Hollywood
Rick Astley
The Van. "Yes son?
"Batter burger."
"Choc Ice."

"Cod and a large."
"Sliced pan."
The Snapper "It's a terrible shock." "What is?"
"Finding out after 15 years your husband is a bollox."
"Getting this far into a marriage and finding out your husband is a bastard."

"Being married for 25 years, and finding out your husband's a prick."
"Finding out you married a dickhead."
Brooklyn "I wish I could stop feeling that I want..."
"To have everything Ireland and America has to offer."
"To be an Irish girl in Ireland."

"To make America Ireland."
"To be American and Irish."
The Field: "There's another law, stronger than common law." "What's that?"
"The law of the land."
"The law of the country."

"The law of turf."
"The law of nature."
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect.
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing!?
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

