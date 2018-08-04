Quiz: Can you finish these Irish movie quotes?

Intermission: Sally: "Do I have a ronnie, a moustache like?" Mick: "You're no..." Burt Reynolds Tom Selleck

Tom Jones Marty Whelan

The Guard: "You lads always announce seizure of drugs worth a street value at $10 million or $20 million or half a billion dollars..." "And I ask myself, who's them lads dealer?" "What street are ye fuckin' livin' on?"

"Be sure that's no street in Galway, lads." "I wonder what street it is you're buying your cocaine on."

Angela's Ashes: "In the name of the father, the son..." "And the holy toast." "And the lonely ghost."

"And the bony roast." "And Tony Coast."

Michael Collins: "You've kept us waiting 700 years..." "Shove your seven minutes." "Take the seven minutes out of that."

"You can keep your seven minutes." "What's seven minutes between neighbours."

The Young Offenders: "There are two things you need for an adventure, a treasure map..." "And a best buddy." "And a friend to go along with you."

"And someone dumb enough to go with you." "And something to find."

Sing Street: "No woman can truly love a man who listens to..." Phil Collins Duran Duran

Frankie Goes To Hollywood Rick Astley

The Van. "Yes son? "Batter burger." "Choc Ice."

"Cod and a large." "Sliced pan."

The Snapper "It's a terrible shock." "What is?" "Finding out after 15 years your husband is a bollox." "Getting this far into a marriage and finding out your husband is a bastard."

"Being married for 25 years, and finding out your husband's a prick." "Finding out you married a dickhead."

Brooklyn "I wish I could stop feeling that I want..." "To have everything Ireland and America has to offer." "To be an Irish girl in Ireland."

"To make America Ireland." "To be American and Irish."