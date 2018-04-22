Poll: Who is your favourite political party leader?

Mary Lou McDonald and Leo Varadkar pictured at the launch of the first annual report of the North East Inner City Initiative in Dublin in February

THE SATISFACTION RATING for the government stands at 47% (-3), according to a Behaviour & Attitudes/Sunday Times opinion poll.

The poll also shows that Fine Gael remains the most popular political party in the country, with 33% support (+1), compared to 25% (-2) for Fianna Fáil and 21% (+2) for Sinn Féin.

Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar is the most popular party leader at 53% (-6), followed by Sinn Féin’s Mary Lou McDonald and Fianna Fáil’s Micheál Martin – who both have 51% support (+5 and -4 respectively since the last poll). Labour’s Brendan Howlin has 45% support (-1).

