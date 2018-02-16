Poll: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?

IRISH FILM AND television was celebrated at the Ifta awards last night.

There have been a number of recent notable films that were made by Irish people or starred Irish actors.

Saoirse Ronan, who took home the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the Iftas, is in the running for an Oscar next month for her role in Lady Bird (which was made in the US).

Meanwhile, John Connors took home the top actor gong at the Iftas for Cardboard Gangsters – the biggest Irish-made box-office success of 2017.

However, speaking to TheJournal.ie, actor Gabriel Byrne said people making films cheaply here doesn’t actually constitute an industry, and more investment is needed.

We want to know: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?