Poll: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?

Gabriel Byrne has said people making films cheaply here doesn’t actually constitute an industry.

By Órla Ryan Friday 16 Feb 2018, 9:34 AM
1 hour ago 6,502 Views 33 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3855199
John Connors in Cardboard Gangsters
Image: WildCard Distribution/YouTube
Image: WildCard Distribution/YouTube

IRISH FILM AND television was celebrated at the Ifta awards last night.

There have been a number of recent notable films that were made by Irish people or starred Irish actors.

Saoirse Ronan, who took home the award for Actress in a Leading Role at the Iftas, is in the running for an Oscar next month for her role in Lady Bird (which was made in the US).

Meanwhile, John Connors took home the top actor gong at the Iftas for Cardboard Gangsters – the biggest Irish-made box-office success of 2017.

However, speaking to TheJournal.ie, actor Gabriel Byrne said people making films cheaply here doesn’t actually constitute an industry, and more investment is needed.

We want to know: Have you watched an Irish-produced film in the last year?


Poll Results:





