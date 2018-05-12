Major delays to Irish Rail services after vandals break in and destroy signalling equipment

Major service disruption due to vandalism. Delays of up to 90mins expected to all services into & out of Heuston. Portlaoise commuter services are cancelled. Customers will be accommodated on Cork services, which will make extra stops — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) May 12, 2018 Source: Iarnród Éireann /Twitter

THERE ARE DELAYS of up to 90 minutes to Irish Rail services in and out of Heuston this evening, after vandals destroyed signalling equipment.

A spokesperson for Irish Rail told TheJournal.ie that a number of people gained access to the signalling apparatus at the unused Kishoge station near Clondalkin in Dublin.

Once inside they proceeded to destroy the equipment.

The spokesperson said that all Portlaoise commuter services had been cancelled this evening. However, a number of extra stops would be served on intercity services from Cork to Dublin.

Irish Rail is currently working to fix the issue, but said described the service disruption as “major”.