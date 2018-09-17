Trains rerouted in Kildare after 'passenger trouble' on early morning service

Hazelhatch station in west Dublin Source: William Murphy

IRISH RAIL HAS rerouted a number of morning services in west Dublin/Kildare after passenger trouble on a train this morning.

The 6.35am Heuston to Newbridge service was earlier forced to terminate at Hazelhatch in west Dublin, 16 miles short of its destination.

Irish Rail said on Twitter that the disruption had resulted from ‘passenger trouble’.

“The gardaí had to be called because of anti-social behaviour and we had to make some changes,” an Irish Rail spokesperson said.

The 7.19am Newbridge to Grand Canal Dock service was similarly affected, and instead started also from Hazelhatch.

Passengers in Newbridge were accommodated on a later Portlaoise-Heuston service according to the company.