Changes to Irish Rail timetables kick in tomorrow

CHANGES TO A number of train timetables kick in from tomorrow.

Irish Rail said the changes are a result of

An increased weekday DART frequency, and time changes and altered stopping patterns on other Commuter routes to accommodate the changes.

The need to accommodate planned off-peak frequency increases on Maynooth/M3 Parkway, Phoenix Park Tunnel and Northern Commuter lines from December 2018.

Additional stops on some services in response to customer demand.

Some services have earlier departure times, including at intermediate stations and all changes are weekdays unless stated.

DART

Frequency will increase to every ten minutes in both directions (06:50hrs-20:00hrs approximately, Monday to Friday) between Bray and Howth Junction, and then alternating between Howth and Malahide.

Greystones frequency remains every 30 minutes.

Maynooth and M3 Parkway Commuter

Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.

Some off-peak weekday services and all weekend services will operate between Dublin Connolly and Maynooth, instead of Dublin Pearse.

Northern Commuter

Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times

Howth Junction, Clongriffin and Portmarnock will be served by fewer weekday Northern Commuter services, arising from the increased frequency of DART services.

17:13hrs Pearse to Newry will additionally serve Donabate

Some off-peak weekday services and all weekend services will operate between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda/Dundalk, instead of Dublin Pearse

Newbridge and Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock (Phoenix Park Tunnel)

Minor departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.

Heuston Commuter

Some minor departure time changes to off-peak services.

Sligo/Dublin (including Longford Commuter)

Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.

The 11:00hrs, 13:00hrs, 15:00hrs and 19:15hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo and 07:05hrs, 09:05hrs, 11:05hrs, 13:05hrs, 15:05hrs and 18:00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly will all additionally serve Drumcondra.

Galway/Dublin

11:05hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston (Monday-Saturday) is advanced to 11:00hrs, and will additionally serve Oranmore.

19:35hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway (Monday-Saturday) will additionally serve Oranmore.

Waterford/Dublin

07:10hrs Waterford to Heuston is advanced to 07:05hrs and will additionally serve Bagenalstown (Muine Bheag).

Rosslare/Dublin (incl Gorey Commuter)

Monday to Friday: 18:00hrs Rosslare to Dublin Connolly is advanced to 17:30hrs

Sunday: 10:25hrs Dublin Connolly to Rosslare is advanced to 09:45hrs

A number of other services will have revised departure times.

Customers on routes with service changes are being advised to check for full details of changes.