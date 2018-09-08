Changes to Irish Rail timetables kick in tomorrow

CHANGES TO A number of train timetables kick in from tomorrow.
Irish Rail said the changes are a result of
- An increased weekday DART frequency, and time changes and altered stopping patterns on other Commuter routes to accommodate the changes.
- The need to accommodate planned off-peak frequency increases on Maynooth/M3 Parkway, Phoenix Park Tunnel and Northern Commuter lines from December 2018.
- Additional stops on some services in response to customer demand.
Some services have earlier departure times, including at intermediate stations and all changes are weekdays unless stated.
DART
- Frequency will increase to every ten minutes in both directions (06:50hrs-20:00hrs approximately, Monday to Friday) between Bray and Howth Junction, and then alternating between Howth and Malahide.
- Greystones frequency remains every 30 minutes.
Maynooth and M3 Parkway Commuter
- Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.
- Some off-peak weekday services and all weekend services will operate between Dublin Connolly and Maynooth, instead of Dublin Pearse.
Northern Commuter
- Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times
- Howth Junction, Clongriffin and Portmarnock will be served by fewer weekday Northern Commuter services, arising from the increased frequency of DART services.
- 17:13hrs Pearse to Newry will additionally serve Donabate
- Some off-peak weekday services and all weekend services will operate between Dublin Connolly and Drogheda/Dundalk, instead of Dublin Pearse
Newbridge and Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock (Phoenix Park Tunnel)
- Minor departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.
Heuston Commuter
- Some minor departure time changes to off-peak services.
Sligo/Dublin (including Longford Commuter)
- Departure time changes to a number of services throughout the day, including some earlier departure times.
- The 11:00hrs, 13:00hrs, 15:00hrs and 19:15hrs Dublin Connolly to Sligo and 07:05hrs, 09:05hrs, 11:05hrs, 13:05hrs, 15:05hrs and 18:00hrs Sligo to Dublin Connolly will all additionally serve Drumcondra.
Galway/Dublin
- 11:05hrs Galway to Dublin Heuston (Monday-Saturday) is advanced to 11:00hrs, and will additionally serve Oranmore.
- 19:35hrs Dublin Heuston to Galway (Monday-Saturday) will additionally serve Oranmore.
Waterford/Dublin
- 07:10hrs Waterford to Heuston is advanced to 07:05hrs and will additionally serve Bagenalstown (Muine Bheag).
Rosslare/Dublin (incl Gorey Commuter)
- Monday to Friday: 18:00hrs Rosslare to Dublin Connolly is advanced to 17:30hrs
- Sunday: 10:25hrs Dublin Connolly to Rosslare is advanced to 09:45hrs
- A number of other services will have revised departure times.
Customers on routes with service changes are being advised to check for full details of changes.
