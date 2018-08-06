This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Monday 6 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extra trains to be put on for Pope's visit to Phoenix Park

Irish Rail has also laid on special services from Westport, Ballina and Athlone to/from Claremorris for the Knock shrine event on Sunday 26 August.

By Aoife Barry Monday 6 Aug 2018, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 4,501 Views 39 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4167116
Pope Francis
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Pope Francis
Pope Francis
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

EXTRA TRAINS ARE to be provided by Irish Rail for the papal visit later this month.

The transport provider said it will provide capacity for up to 250,000 journeys for those travelling for the Papal Mass in Phoenix Park on Sunday 26 August, as part of the visit of Pope Francis for the World Meeting of Families.

Extra trains will operate to/from Dublin on all Intercity routes, and a high frequency of DART and Commuter services will operate also.

There will be free travel on all public transport within Dublin on Sunday 26 August for anyone attending the event.

There is no car park where attendees will be able to park up and walk to the event in the Phoenix Park. The event organisers have secured additional car parking for this event but these car spaces are for those availing of Park & Ride facilities.

Intercity

Irish Rail said today that advance booking of Intercity train tickets is mandatory for the Papal mass on Sunday 26 August.

It said this applies to regular services, and extra trains which will operate from Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Galway, Mayo, Sligo, Rosslare and Waterford to Dublin on the morning of 26 August, returning in the evening.

It said that Intercity train tickets will not be available for sale on the day and that there will be no access for anyone to Intercity trains who does not have a ticket or reservation.

Irish Rail said that for existing ticket holders, including free travel pass holders and season ticket holders, an advance reservation is essential for travel on Sunday 26 August.

Reservations for this date are free of charge, and can also be booked at the Irish Rail website. They will not be available at stations.

Irish Rail said that those travelling by Intercity should also note:

  • Customers must travel on the train they book – due to high demand, there is no flexibility to change to other services
  • Trains will have unallocated seating. Please take any available seat on your train.

DART and Commuter services

Extra DART and Commuter services will operate on Sunday 26 August before and after the papal mass.

The National Transport Authority has announced that holders of tickets to the Papal Mass travelling in the short hop zone (that means DART, and between city centre and Balbriggan, M3 Parkway, Kilcock, Sallins, Kilcoole) can avail of free public transport on this date.

Additional services

There will also be a number of additional services:

DART

  • DART services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes from 9am onwards, and directly after the event
  • Connolly Station and Tara Street Stations are the closest points on the DART network to Phoenix Park – commuters can also transfer at Connolly for trains to Ashtown, for closer access to Phoenix Park.

Maynooth/M3 Parkway

  • Connolly to Maynooth/M3 services will begin from 6am, and will build to a frequency of every 10 minutes in each direction (alternating between Maynooth and M3) by 10am, and directly after the event
  • Customers travelling from Maynooth/M3 Parkway inwards are advised to alight at Navan Road parkway station, for access to the Phoenix Park
  • Customers travelling from Connolly are advised to alight at Ashtown Station, for access to the Phoenix Park.

Northern Commuter (Drogheda/Dundalk)

  • Services begin from Dundalk from 6am (Drogheda 7am), building to a frequency of every 20 minutes from Drogheda, hourly from Dundalk by 10am
  • Translink will operate extra Belfast/Dublin Connolly services
  • Connolly Station and Tara Street Station are the closest points on the DART network to Phoenix Park – commuters can also transfer at Connolly for trains to Ashtown, for closer access to Phoenix Park.

Heuston Commuter routes

  • Extra trains will operate from Portlaoise and Kildare
  • First service from Portlaoise at 7.57am Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston
  • Heuston Station has closest access to Phoenix Park

Irish Rail said that public transport services, including rail, will get people to the events faster, particularly due to the major restrictions in place for private cars

It advised people to take account of the walking distance from the station to the Papal Cross, and allow time for this walk when choosing train times.

There are over 6,500 car parking spaces in greater Dublin area train stations, including 1,300 spaces in M3 Parkway alone.

An Iarnród Éireann spokesperson said Irish Rail looks forward to bringing people to the event.

We cannot stress enough how essential it is for customers to book Intercity travel in advance – this will ensure that all can travel to and from the event in comfort.

Knock event

Irish Rail has also laid on special services from Westport, Ballina and Athlone to/from Claremorris for the Knock shrine event on Sunday 26 August, including a free Bus Éireann bus transfer to/from Knock.

Extra services will operate at:

  • 6am Athlone to Claremorris
  • 6am Ballina to Claremorris (change at Manulla Junction)
  • 6.10am Westport to Claremorris
  • 1.35pm Claremorris to Athlone
  • 2pm Claremorris to Westport/Ballina (change at Manulla Junction for Ballina)
  • Scheduled Westport/Heuston services will also serve Claremorris, including 7.50am Westport to Heuston

As with Intercity services to/from Dublin, anyone who wishes to travel on these services must pre-book their rail ticket. Even if you hold an existing ticket or are a free travel pass holder, you must reserve your seat in advance of the event.

Full details on rail services for the World Meeting of Families events are available at www.irishrail.ie

Full details on the Papal visit are available at the official website.

Customers can book travel at: www.irishrail.ie or 018366222 and are advised to do so as soon as possible, as Irish Rail said that trains will sell out.

The Gardaí have issued the following advice:

  • Leave your car at home
  • Take public transport to and from the event or use private coaches
  • If travelling within Dublin walk to the transport hubs
  • Be prepared to walk on the day and suitable footwear is recommended

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (39)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Boss who told woman being sick was 'no problem' and fired her a week later ordered to pay her €10,000
70,300  61
2
Welfare increase, carbon tax rise and more take home pay: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
51,345  175
3
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
45,457  19
Fora
1
A bus driver shortage has forced Aircoach to take matters into its own hands
3,912  0
2
Poll: Should the lower VAT rate be axed for hotels?
299  0
3
Why anyone worried about insurance prices in Ireland should care about the 'blue book'
125  0
The42
1
Schmidt and Heaslip visit Irish rugby's inaugural 'rookie camp'
31,555  4
2
'I played for that jersey' - The Limerick lad who marked Maradona and battled Real Madrid in the European Cup
30,880  18
3
Ireland's hockey heroes to be welcomed home with civic reception in Dublin
29,068  65
DailyEdge
1
Twitter responds to BBC Sport labelling Cork rowers, Gary and Paul O'Donovan, as British
7,892  8
2
Adam Levine made a holy show of himself on Twitter, and has had to apologise
7,005  1
3
Think you were a weird kid? Twitter says you've got a lot of competition
4,351  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
WORLD CUP
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
PICS: Huge crowd turns out to welcome Irish women's hockey team home
Everything you need to know about today's homecoming celebration for Ireland's hockey heroes
Irish women's hockey team members 'didn't have to pay €550 levy for World Cup'
DUBLIN
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
The life of a Grafton Street busker: 'People think you show up and play - but I've been here since 8am'
Bus Éireann investigates incident where customer was 'trapped by luggage hold door'
'It's not Las Vegas, but we've a lot to offer'
TOURISM
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Donegal
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Cork
Your summer in Ireland: 5 must-see sites in Clare
OPINION
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'If Drake can't shift a bulk of physical albums, what hope have Irish musicians?'
'I was kidnapped by Islamic State, sold into slavery and endured rape, torture and humiliation'
'Newborn babies can only receive blood given in the last five days - so why are so few of us donating?'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie