  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

After millions in investment, Irish TV's assets were snapped up for less than €200k

The Irish Post acquired parts of the Mayo-based station last year.

By Fora Staff Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 5,728 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3919747
Image: Keith Heneghan/Phocus
Image: Keith Heneghan/Phocus

THE CORE BUSINESS assets and television channel owned by the now-defunct broadcaster Irish TV were snapped up for less than €200,000 last year.

In late 2016, Grant Thornton was appointed to oversee the liquidation of the Mayo-based television station after an order was made to wind up the business.

During the liquidation process, Irish diaspora publication the Irish Post announced its intention to acquire digital and intellectual property from Irish TV.

The sale, which included the station’s business name, business databases, website domains, social media and extensive video content library, was subsequently approved by Ireland’s competition watchdog.

Companies Registration Office filings for Teilifís Mhaigh Eo Teo, the main firm behind Irish TV, showed that €50,000 was paid for the Mayo-based station’s “business assets” last year.

The documents also showed that the costs associated with the sale of these assets amounted to nearly €21,000, which left a net gain of €29,000 for creditors from the sale.

When the deal with the Irish Post was announced, Irish TV’s liquidator stated the firm’s Sky channel would be sold separately.

The liquidator’s account showed that nearly €132,000 was made from the sale of the firm’s TV channel. It is not known who bought the asset, and a spokeswoman for Grant Thornton said the company wouldn’t comment on the liquidation process.

In total, €358,000 was generated from the liquidation last year, with nearly €45,000 generated from the sale of the company’s vehicles. Some €155,000 was paid out last year, including €40,000 for legal fees and nearly €25,000 for employee entitlements.

Background

The station, which was founded in 2014 by husband and wife Pierce O’Reilly and Mairéad Ni Mhaoilchiaráin, was primarily funded by UK taxi millionaire John Griffin, who owned just under half of the company.

3219422 Former Irish TV backer John Griffin Source: Domnick Walsh Photography

Griffin previously outlined very ambitious plans for the station and said he would spend “what it takes” to ensure the television station succeeded.

Before its application to wind up in December 2016, the station sought court protection from its creditors after Griffin withdrew his financial support. The businessman had put the bulk of a reported €15 million in investment into the company since it was set up.

The company sounded out new investors and consultancy firm KPMG was recruited to explore funding options for the station. However, the firm failed to secure a new investor to back the project amid mounting losses.

The station employed 150 staff in full-time and freelance roles over three different offices in Ireland, the UK and the US.

The most recent accounts for Teilifís Mhaigh Eo Teo, the main operating company behind Irish TV, show that it lost over €3.3 million in 2015, bringing accumulated losses at the time to €5.5 million.

Sign up to our newsletter to receive a regular digest of Fora’s top articles delivered to your inbox.

Written by Killian Woods and posted on Fora.ie

Take me to Fora

Read: Liquidator appointed to oversee wind up of Irish TV

Read: Irish TV is going global after a deal with one of the world’s biggest companies

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
74,356  52
2
How Ireland lost 25 minutes because of a British law passed after the 1916 Rising
37,701  48
3
Poll: Do you think supermarkets should reduce plastic packaging?
32,668  130
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest hotelier says Dublin needs to 'grow up like other European cities'
534  0
2
This Irish man sees thousands of startup pitches a year - here's how to get his attention
199  0
3
How to successfully sell your business in 10 steps
133  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay
42,774  18
2
Cuala land four late scores to retain All-Ireland club title in thrilling fashion against Na Piarsaigh
20,664  45
3
Munster confirm Keith Earls suffered knee ligament damage at Twickenham
18,593  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
Julian Benson won over Late Late Show viewers with his frank and positive chat about life with CF
14,410  1
2
Dermot Bannon said he has 'no regrets' about his gas appearance on Blind Date in the 90s
10,230  1
3
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pretty grossed out by a prosthetic foot in Belfast yesterday
10,003  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
FRANCE
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
'He gave his life for another': Policeman killed in supermarket siege was decorated for his bravery in Iraq
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
Policeman critical after swapping himself for hostage as three die in France terrorist attack
COURT
Hooded Man: 'They asked me to count to ten; I refused in case I couldnât do it'
Hooded Man: 'They asked me to count to ten; I refused in case I couldn’t do it'
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie