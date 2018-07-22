Irish woman (21) dies in Canada car crash

A section of the Highway where the incident occurred.

A YOUNG IRISH woman has died in a single-vehicle car crash on a Canadian highway, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

The police confirmed to TheJournal.ie that a 21-year-old Irish woman died in a rollover incident on Highway 21, Maidstone in the province ofÂ Saskatchewan.

The incident occurred at around 10.30am on Wednesday, 18 July.

The woman had been the sole occupant of the car, andÂ was pronounced dead at the scene. The next of kin have been notified; police said they would not release the womanâ€™s name.

Maidstone police are continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of a Collision Reconstructionist and the Coronerâ€™s Office.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade told TheJournal.ie that it is aware of the case and is providing on-going consular assistance.