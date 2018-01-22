Irishman dies while kayaking in Ecuador

AN IRISHMAN HAS died while kayaking in Ecuador.

Alex McGourty was a trainee-instructor at Sligo Kayak Club. In a statement, the club confirmed his death with “profound sadness”.

“The club would like to extend our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to Alex’s parents Frankie and Eilish, his family and his friends.

“Alex will be greatly missed by all in Sligo Kayak Club. He was one of the finest young men we had the honour of knowing and paddling with.”

Another Irishman, David Higgins, and two Ecuadorian men are still missing. A fifth member of the expedition has been found alive. It’s believed the group got into difficult after a flash flood on River Abanico.

Sligo Kayak Club said: “Their empty kayaks have been found … We believe the whole team was caught by a flash flood in a very remote part of Ecuador.”