  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Wednesday 31 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Is the Notre Dame 'Fighting Irish' mascot offensive? This US sports broadcaster thinks so

“Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalised people that offend even some among them should be changed.”

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 31 Jan 2018, 4:22 PM
6 hours ago 29,951 Views 95 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3826504
Source: Alexander Griswold/YouTube

ESPN PRESENTER MAX Kellerman has called on Notre Dame University to change its Fighting Irish leprechaun mascot.

Speaking on First Take last night about the Cleveland Indians’ decision to drop their controversial Chief Wahoo logo, Kellerman said that university’s mascot comes up often.

“My friend Brian Kenny was tweeting about this and someone asked him about the Fighting Irish. His father, the late, great Charlie Kenny, bog farmer from Ireland, walked the beat as a cop in Queens when he got here, was asked about the Fighting Irish and the leprechaun logo.

“And many Irish-Americans are not offended, but many are and should that also change?

The answer is yes. Unequivocally, yes.
Pernicious, negative stereotypes of marginalised people that offend even some among them should be changed. It’s not that hard.

Kenny had tweeted:

“Leprechaun cartoons are subhuman and offensive, and are used to keep us “in our place”. So, yes, bag them too. It paints us as a bunch of foolish, drinking, fighting, singing, dancing, & lying gnomes.

“For all saying ‘they’ve never met a single Irishman offended’: The Notre Dame mascot is an embarrassment.”

90272593_90272593 Members of the University of Notre dame band of the fighting Irish parade through the streets of Temple Bar in 2012. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

The university’s website says that the name possibly comes from an incident in 1899:

One story suggests the moniker was born in 1899 with Notre Dame leading Northwestern 5-0 at halftime of a game in Evanston, Ill. The Wildcat fans supposedly began to chant, “Kill the Fighting Irish, kill the Fighting Irish,” as the second half opened. Another tale has the nickname originating at halftime of the Notre Dame-Michigan game in 1909. With his team trailing, one Notre Dame player yelled to his teammates – who happened to have names like Dolan, Kelly, Glynn, Duffy and Ryan – “What’s the matter with you guys? You’re all Irish and you’re not fighting worth a lick.

“Notre Dame came back to win the game and press, after overhearing the remark, reported the game as a victory for the “Fighting Irish”.

“The most generally accepted explanation is that the press coined the nickname as a characterisation of Notre Dame athletic teams, their never-say-die fighting spirit and the Irish qualities of grit, determination and tenacity. The term likely began as an abusive expression tauntingly directed toward the athletes from the small, private, Catholic institution.”

The university’s teams had competed under the nicknames of Catholics and Ramblers until 1927 when the name was officially adopted.

The Notre Dame football team has played in Ireland twice, beating Navy comfortably in both 1996 and 2012. They use a leprechaun as a mascot, as do the Boston Celtics.

The row comes at a time when many teams in the US are changing nicknames, particularly those whose names centre on Native Americans.

Read: Obama wades into controversy over Washington Redskins nickname

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (95)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Rape trial of rugby players hears alleged victim's 'fight instinct kicked in' when third man entered room
122,350  0
2
Family share 'heartbreaking' news that the body of missing man Michael Cullen has been found
51,565  8
3
186 people have asked to surrender their dogs to Dogs Trust since Christmas
45,782  52
Fora
1
The National Broadband Plan hangs in the balance as Eir quits the project
1,977  0
2
John Delaney's furniture business has tumbled further into the red
1,023  0
3
Nearly a decade after falling apart, the property sector is crying out for graduates again
593  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
39,914  59
2
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
28,314  97
3
Arsenal complete €63.75m Aubameyang transfer from Borussia Dortmund
16,878  59
DailyEdge.ie
1
9 of the most savage comebacks Kim Kardashian graced us with on social media
7,801  5
2
Liam Payne put up an insanely cringey photo on Instagram and people are roasting him for it
6,749  2
3
Dakota Johnson has explained *that* photo of her gawking at Angelina Jolie from the Golden Globes
5,842  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Mother and daughter 'living in shed' beside property owned by landlord 'involved in forced evictions'
Irish Rail ordered to pay €16,000 for false imprisonment of passenger
Armed raiders pointed gun at boy's head while he had panic attack, court hears
GARDAí
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
A major anti-crime crackdown in Kilkenny has seen 55 people arrested over three days
11.5kg of cannabis found concealed in soft toy
North Strand shooting: Gardaí believe one gunman carried out fatal attack
DUBLIN
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
Boil water notice remains in place for 65,000 people
A farm in north Dublin could solve Croke Park pitch problems and attract more concerts to the venue
Learning from past mistakes, keeping motivation and making amends in 2018
FRANCE
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
James Ryan set to start for Ireland as McGrath and Carbery make the bench
Nine new caps in exciting Ireland U20s team to face France
France to crackdown on spread of promotions after Nutella frenzy

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie