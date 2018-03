Which island is this? Clare Valentia

Ireland's Eye Hook

This bridge links which island to the mainland? Achill Great

Inishmore Copeland

This island is home to the last King of Ireland. Which island is it? Lettermore Bere

Tory Sherkin

If you went out to Lambay Island, what animals would you find? Penguins Wallabies

Shetland ponies Snakes

A flag off the coast of which island marks the grave of St Conaire? Scariff Puffin

Scattery Inch

When they were gettin' weary of the city, The Saw Doctors suggest meeting them on this island. Which one? Inishmore Achill

Clare Lettermore

This is Dursey in Cork. How would get there? Horseback Canoe

Cable Car Hovercraft

Skellig Michael is in Star Wars. What's the name of the planet it portrays? Canto Bight Ahch-To

Crait Mantoo

An island off Cork was used as a prison. Which one? Inchydoney Bere

Clear Spike